Abu Dhabi Department of Energy and Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority Launch AI-Powered “Smart Meter Project” to Strengthen Water and Food Security in the Emirate
(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 15 December 2025 – The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), launched the Smart Meter Project in Al Wathba area in Abu Dhabi. This pioneering initiative aims to integrate artificial intelligence and digital monitoring technologies to enhance water-use efficiency and support sustainable agriculture across the emirate.
The project represents a significant strategic milestone for Abu Dhabi’s resource management. It aims to ensure equitable water distribution, improve consumption efficiency, and enable farmers to access real-time data and analytics that enhance productivity. The initiative will also connect AI-powered smart meters to the Department of Energy’s digital platform, AD.WE, enhancing the accuracy of measurement and monitoring of water consumption on farms. This will support data-driven decision-making and reduce water loss and inefficient use of resources.
The launch of the Smart Meter Project in Al Wathba follows a successful pilot phase that involved a limited number of farms. The project now covers 80 farms in Al Wathba, with plans to expand the rollout to additional areas such as Al Nahda (130 farms) and Al Rahba (2,500 farms). This step reinforces Abu Dhabi’s commitment to strengthening water sustainability and food security. The initiative provides a scalable model for smart agriculture across Abu Dhabi and the UAE, highlighting the role of innovation and digital transformation in improving natural resource management on a national scale.
His Excellency Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said: “The Smart Meter Project in Al Wathba is a flagship example of how innovation and collaboration can drive more efficient resource management. By applying AI technologies and data-driven insights, we are reshaping water management in the agricultural sector to ensure this vital resource is used as efficiently as possible. In doing so, the project reinforces Abu Dhabi’s commitment to food and water security, while enabling farmers and local communities to embrace smarter, more sustainable practices.”
His Excellency Dr. Tariq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, said: “The Smart Meter Project in Al Wathba marks a pivotal step toward developing a smart-agriculture ecosystem. It provides farmers with accurate, real-time information on water consumption, helping them improve resource management and enhance operational efficiency.
He added: “This initiative is part of our joint efforts with the Department of Energy to strengthen food and water security. It represents a model of government integration to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions that improve natural-resource efficiency and solidify the emirate’s position as a regional leader in smart agriculture.”
This project reaffirms Abu Dhabi’s commitment to boosting economic resilience and future readiness through sustainability and innovation. By providing farmers with digital tools and technical support, the project not only improves water-use efficiency but also contributes to safeguarding Abu Dhabi’s natural resources for future generations.”
The partnership between the Department of Energy and the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority reflects a shared vision centered on harnessing technology to advance sustainability efforts across the Emirate. It highlights Abu Dhabi’s leadership in integrating advanced technologies with sustainable practices and reinforces its commitment to collaboration among government entities, the agricultural community, and technology partners to build a smarter, more efficient future for resource management.
