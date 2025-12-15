403
US Activists Get Detained in West Bank Amid Protest
(MENAFN) Two American activists were taken into custody on Dec. 12 by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank while objecting to the forced removal of a Palestinian household, as stated by the International Solidarity Movement (ISM).
The detainees, Irene Cho of New York and Trudi Frost of Boston, were serving as volunteers with the ISM. They were apprehended in the village of al-Mughayyer, located northeast of Ramallah, while residing with the Abu Hamam family. The ISM reported that this family has endured “ceaseless harassment and assault at the hands of Israeli settlers and armed forces for over a year.”
The movement reported that Israeli officials annulled the activists’ residency permissions through an expedited process and subsequently moved them to Givon prison, situated near the city of Ramla.
According to the ISM, the detentions followed Israeli forces’ assertion that they were enforcing a “month-long military order sealing the area.”
However, the ISM noted that maps attached to the order did not show the Abu Hamam home within the prohibited area, rendering the arrests unlawful.
The rights organization added that the two US nationals are declining to cooperate with deportation procedures as their legal representatives contest the validity of the expulsion directives. A custody review hearing is anticipated to take place within 72 hours.
