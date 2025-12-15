403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Warns of Severe Retaliation After ISIS Assault in Syria
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Sunday pledged to cause extensive harm to those behind an ISIS (Daesh) assault in Syria that resulted in the deaths of two American soldiers and one civilian.
"I can tell you, in Syria, there will be a lot of big damage done to the people that did it," Trump said: "They got the person ... but there'll be big damage done."
According to US Central Command (CENTOM), two US service members and a civilian lost their lives on Saturday, while three other troops sustained injuries during an ambush carried out by an ISIS attacker in Syria.
Reports from the media added that two Syrian security officers were also wounded in the incident.
“The gunman was engaged and killed,” the CENTOM said.
In response to the attack, Syrian officials initiated a security campaign on Sunday targeting ISIS cells in the rural areas of Homs province.
US military forces are stationed in Syria as part of an international coalition established in 2014 to combat ISIS. Syria officially became part of this coalition on Nov. 12.
"I can tell you, in Syria, there will be a lot of big damage done to the people that did it," Trump said: "They got the person ... but there'll be big damage done."
According to US Central Command (CENTOM), two US service members and a civilian lost their lives on Saturday, while three other troops sustained injuries during an ambush carried out by an ISIS attacker in Syria.
Reports from the media added that two Syrian security officers were also wounded in the incident.
“The gunman was engaged and killed,” the CENTOM said.
In response to the attack, Syrian officials initiated a security campaign on Sunday targeting ISIS cells in the rural areas of Homs province.
US military forces are stationed in Syria as part of an international coalition established in 2014 to combat ISIS. Syria officially became part of this coalition on Nov. 12.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment