403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump pledges retaliation for killed Americans by ISIS attack in Syria
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Sunday pledged severe retaliation against those behind an ISIS (Daesh) attack in Syria that resulted in the deaths of two American soldiers and a civilian.
Speaking publicly, Trump warned that those responsible would face serious consequences, saying: "I can tell you, in Syria, there will be a lot of big damage done to the people that did it." He added: "They got the person ... but there'll be big damage done."
The attack occurred on Saturday, when an ISIS gunman ambushed US personnel in Syria, killing two troops and one civilian and wounding three additional service members, according to official military statements. Separate reports indicated that two members of Syrian security forces were also injured in the incident.
Military officials said the assailant was confronted and killed during the response. “The gunman was engaged and killed,” the statement said.
In the aftermath of the attack, Syrian authorities initiated a security sweep targeting ISIS cells in rural areas of Homs province on Sunday, according to reports.
US forces remain deployed in Syria as part of an international coalition established in 2014 to combat ISIS. Syria formally joined the coalition on Nov. 12.
Speaking publicly, Trump warned that those responsible would face serious consequences, saying: "I can tell you, in Syria, there will be a lot of big damage done to the people that did it." He added: "They got the person ... but there'll be big damage done."
The attack occurred on Saturday, when an ISIS gunman ambushed US personnel in Syria, killing two troops and one civilian and wounding three additional service members, according to official military statements. Separate reports indicated that two members of Syrian security forces were also injured in the incident.
Military officials said the assailant was confronted and killed during the response. “The gunman was engaged and killed,” the statement said.
In the aftermath of the attack, Syrian authorities initiated a security sweep targeting ISIS cells in rural areas of Homs province on Sunday, according to reports.
US forces remain deployed in Syria as part of an international coalition established in 2014 to combat ISIS. Syria formally joined the coalition on Nov. 12.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment