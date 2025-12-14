MENAFN - Frost & Sullivan) Fictiv Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Supply Chain for Custom Mechanicals Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition

Recognized for its innovative approach to global supply chain orchestration, delivering customer value and enabling sustainable growth potential across the custom mechanicals sector





SAN ANTONIO, TX. – July 7, 2025 – Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Fictiv, a global manufacturing and supply chain company, has received the 2025 Global Supply Chain for Custom Mechanicals Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition for its outstanding achievements in technology innovation, digital orchestration, and customer value creation.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Fictiv excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with customer and market needs while executing with precision, agility, and global consistency. This recognition also highlights Fictiv's consistent leadership in delivering scalable, technology-enabled solutions that strengthen global manufacturing networks and advance supply chain resilience in a dynamic, digitally transforming industry.

“A key differentiator for Fictiv is its team of experts across regions with local expertise, supplier oversight, quality assurance, and regional compliance-all in one seamless experience,” says Sankara Narayanan, Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan.“ Despite the shift towards digitization, the supply chain industry needs to rely on human capital, and Fictiv makes sure to back up its advanced technology with a highly experienced team of experts.

Long-Term Growth & Innovation

Guided by a long-term growth strategy anchored in digital infrastructure, supply chain optimization, and customer-centric innovation, Fictiv has demonstrated an exceptional ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's investment in integrated enterprise software, AI-driven automation, and strategic talent deployment has enabled it to scale across complex, globally distributed markets, ensuring fast, flexible, and transparent delivery of custom mechanical parts to enterprise customers.

Innovation remains central to Fictiv's approach. Its digital platform orchestrates every aspect of the custom manufacturing supply chain-from design guidance to quoting and material sourcing to quality assurance, BOM support, and global fulfillment. Fictiv empowers innovators to move rapidly from prototyping to full-scale production while enhancing supply chain resilience and agility.

This recognition also reflects the transformative impact of Fictiv's integration with the MISUMI Group, creating a unified global solution that represents the future of both custom and standard mechanicals. By combining Fictiv's advanced digital orchestration platform with MISUMI's unmatched catalog of configurable components, 22 manufacturing sites, 20 logistics centers, and 66 sales offices worldwide, the partnership delivers a seamless, single-source experience for sourcing mechanical parts at scale. With joint manufacturing hubs across India, Mexico, China, and the U.S., the combined solution enables faster product development, simplified logistics, and greater supply chain resilience. Together, Fictiv and MISUMI are redefining global supply chains-delivering the precision, speed, and flexibility today's innovators demand.

“We're honored by this recognition and believe it's a testament to our commitment to simplify sourcing for our global customers,” says Dave Evans, Fictiv Co-Founder and CEO.“It's an honor to work with today's greatest innovators who are building the next satellites, robotics, medical devices, clean energy solutions, and electric vehicles.”

Commitment to Customers

Fictiv's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its leadership position in the market. The company delivers end-to-end transparency and control through real-time visibility while embedding regional support and engineering expertise at every stage. Its supply chain solutions address manufacturing planning, capacity constraints, and engineering-grade material availability, easing bottlenecks and accelerating time-to-market for complex mechanical components.

Frost & Sullivan commends Fictiv for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's customer-first culture, enterprise-class program management, and robust innovation are transforming the future of the global supply chain for custom mechanicals-delivering measurable outcomes and enabling customers to scale innovation with confidence.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Global Supply Chain for Custom Mechanicals Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in technology, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. It recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognitions honor companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Fictiv

Fictiv, part of the MISUMI Group, is a global manufacturing and supply chain company that enables organizations to scale globally without the typical barriers of cost, complexity, and risk. By leveraging Fictiv's four global manufacturing centers in India, Mexico, China, and the U.S., companies can access high-quality production, optimize supply chain logistics, and mitigate supply chain risk-ensuring they can move from prototype to full-scale manufacturing with speed and confidence. To date, Fictiv has delivered more than 35 million commercial and prototype parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate faster, free up precious resources, and drive profitable growth.

