Qatar's Al-Mana Holding Launches 1St Industrial Investment In Suez Canal Economic Zone

Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has witnessed the signing of a landmark agreement with Qatar's Al-Mana Holding Group to establish a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production facility in Ain Sokhna.

The project represents the first Qatari industrial investment in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) and underscores the deepening economic ties between Cairo and Doha.

The new venture, SAf Fly Ltd, will be built with an investment of $200mn (approximately 9.6bn Egyptian pounds). It will occupy a total area of 100,000sq m, divided between 70,000sq m in the industrial zone and 30,000sq m at Sokhna Port. Once operational, the facility will have an annual production capacity of 200,000 tonnes, including sustainable aviation fuel (HVO), BioPropane, and BioNaphtha, all derived from refining used cooking oils.

Al-Mana Holding has already secured a long-term offtake agreement with Shell Global Aviation, which will purchase the project's entire output. Deliveries of sustainable aviation fuel are scheduled to begin by the end of 2027.

Madbouly lauded the project as a significant addition to Egypt's renewable energy portfolio, saying:“This investment strengthens the economic zone's ability to align with global trends toward renewable energy, while supporting the aviation sector under environmental sustainability standards.”

He noted that the signing coincides with the Egyptian-Qatari Business Forum in Cairo, reflecting the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and the shared commitment of both governments to expand joint investments and trade.

Walid Gamal el-Din, chairman of the SCZone, emphasised that the zone has become a premier destination for international investors thanks to its advanced infrastructure, diverse energy sources, skilled workforce, and supportive legislative framework.

He highlighted the environmental impact of the SAF project, which is expected to reduce harmful emissions by 50% to 80% compared to conventional fuel.“This agreement with Shell positions the zone as a global supplier of sustainable aviation fuel, boosting Egypt's exports and supporting national plans to substitute imports,” he said.

Abdulaziz al-Mana, CEO of Al-Mana Holding Group, expressed his satisfaction with Egypt's investment climate and praised the SCZone and Egyptian government for facilitating the project.“Continuous support from the political leadership in Qatar and Egypt is the driving force behind this success. This partnership reflects the depth of relations between our two countries,” he affirmed.