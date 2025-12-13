Madbouly Inspects Decent Life Development Projects In Qalyubeya

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly conducted an inspection tour of several development projects implemented under the presidential Decent Life (Decent Life) initiative in villages of Shebin El-Qanater, Qalyubeya, as part of the government's ongoing efforts to improve living standards and public services in rural areas.

The tour began with a visit to the Technological Center in Tahanoub village, where Madbouly reviewed the services provided to citizens.

Deputy Governor of Qalyubeya Eman Rayan explained that the center is one of the most significant development projects under the initiative and forms part of nine integrated service complexes established across Shebin El-Qanater. She noted that the facility operates as a one-stop hub for government and civil services, easing access for residents of Tahanoub and neighbouring villages and reducing the need to travel to urban centres.

Rayan added that the centre supports Egypt's Vision 2030 digital transformation agenda by shifting from paper-based procedures to fully automated services. The facility includes a local administrative unit, food subsidy office, civil registry, real estate registry, modern post office and social affairs office. The project was completed at a cost of approximately EGP 9m, has reached full completion and is now fully operational.

Madbouly then inspected the Family Medicine Center in Tahanoub, implemented during the first phase of the Decent Life initiative.

He said health-sector projects under the initiative reflect the state's commitment to delivering comprehensive and sustainable healthcare services, particularly in underserved areas.







Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar noted that Decent Life health projects are implemented through an integrated system that includes building and upgrading hospitals and health units, equipping medical facilities, and establishing specialised centres-an approach embodied by the Tahanoub Family Medicine Center.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health in Qalyubeya Osama El-Shalqani stated that the centre is one of 24 similar healthcare projects completed in Shebin El-Qanater villages. The three-storey facility provides a wide range of primary healthcare services, including family medicine, dental clinics, emergency care, pharmacy services, laboratories, radiology, maternal and child health services and administrative offices.

The centre was established at a cost of around EGP 60m, spans 850 sqm, includes 58 rooms and is staffed by 83 medical and administrative personnel. During the visit, Madbouly toured isolation rooms and clinics, reviewed service quality, checked medicine availability and assessed citizen turnout.

As part of the tour, the Prime Minister visited the Misr Public Library in Shebin El-Qanater, reaffirming the state's support for cultural projects targeting youth and children. He stressed that public libraries play a vital role in spreading awareness, developing skills and supporting Egypt's broader human development strategy.

Qalyubeya Governor Ayman Attia described the facility as a major cultural addition to the governorate, noting that it is the second Misr Public Library in Qalyubeya after Banha, with a third branch currently under construction in Shubra El-Kheima.







Ambassador Reda El-Taify, Director of the Misr Public Libraries Fund, said the Shebin El-Qanater branch is the 31st nationwide, within a network of 34 public libraries across 18 governorates, in addition to 24 mobile libraries.

The library consists of three floors and includes children's and adults' reading halls, a computer lab, activity and training rooms, a cultural theatre, creative learning spaces and a modern digital library. Madbouly interacted with children and students during the visit, encouraging them to read widely and deepen their knowledge of Egypt's history and sciences.

The Prime Minister concluded his tour by inspecting the Veterinary Unit in Nowa village, another Decent Life project.

Undersecretary of the Veterinary Directorate in Qalyubeya, Hany Shams El-Din, explained that the unit is part of nine veterinary projects implemented in Shebin El-Qanater. The facility provides integrated veterinary services, including animal and poultry examinations, vaccinations, artificial insemination, ultrasound diagnostics, free medical convoys and a veterinary pharmacy.

Built on an area of 425 sqm, the unit serves four villages and surrounding areas and is fully operational. Madbouly also reviewed services offered by the adjacent agricultural complex, including farmer training programmes on modern cultivation techniques and safe pest-control methods.

The tour underscored the government's continued commitment to implementing the Decent Life initiative as a comprehensive rural development model, aimed at upgrading infrastructure and expanding access to healthcare, education, culture and agricultural services across Egypt's villages.