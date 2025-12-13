403
Ministry Of Textiles Launches Nationwide Rollout Of Chaupal Program In New Delhi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 12 December 2025, Delhi: As part of the ongoing National Handicrafts Week celebrations, the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, today organized the nationwide rollout of the Chaupal Program in New Delhi. The event was graced by Secretary (Textiles), Ms. Neelam Shami Rao, who attended as the Chief Guest. Senior officials from the Ministry, nodal officers from various States, and stakeholders from the handicrafts sector participated in the programme.
The Chaupal program aims to promote awareness about handicraft traditions, build entrepreneurship and facilitate the formation of sustainable handicraft clusters in alignment with the objectives of the National Handicrafts Development Program (NHDP). Guided by mantra of reform, perform, transform and inform, Chaupals are to be established as permanent, district-level engagement for artisan enrolment, scheme awareness, skill development & entrepreneurship development over the plan period in the 100 handicraft aspirational districts of India.
In her address, the Secretary (Textiles) reiterated the Government's commitment to strengthening India's vibrant handicrafts ecosystem and empowering artisans at the grassroots level. She said that the Chaupal Program will serve as a transformative platform to enhance craft awareness, promote youth participation, and foster entrepreneurship opportunities, thereby contributing to sustainable livelihoods across handicraft clusters.
The Secretary (Textiles) also interacted with nodal officers representing the 100 handicraft aspirational districts selected for the first phase of the programme. As part of the rollout, she distributed Chaupal Kits containing audio-visual materials and essential equipment to support interactive district-level outreach. These kits will facilitate demonstrations, awareness sessions, capacity-building workshops, and digital onboarding of the artisans.
