Transporters Call Off Dec 15 Strike In J & K

J&K Transporters Call Dec 15 Strike Over Govt 'Neglect'

Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Transporters Welfare Association on Saturday withdrew its proposed strike scheduled for December 15 following a meeting with the Transport minister at the Jammu Secretariat.

General Secretary, Sheikh Muhammad Yousuf said that the decision to call off the strike was taken after the minister assured them that their genuine and long-pending demands would be addressed in a time-bound manner. The meeting was held after the transporters had earlier announced a strike call to press for resolution of multiple issues affecting the sector, reported news agency KNT.

According to him, the key demands raised during the meeting included rationalisation of road taxes, relief from heavy penalties and challans, resolution of issues related to route permits, fitness certification delays, and concerns over rising operational costs, including fuel prices and insurance premiums. Transporters also sought a review of certain regulatory measures which they said were adversely impacting small operators.

He said the minister listened to their grievances patiently and assured them that the government was committed to safeguarding the interests of the transport community, which plays a vital role in maintaining essential supplies and public transport across Jammu and Kashmir.