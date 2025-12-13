403
Twenty U.S. States File Lawsuit Against Trump's USD100,000 H-1B Fee
(MENAFN) A multistate coalition spearheaded by California has filed suit against President Donald Trump's administration, challenging a controversial policy that imposes a staggering $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa applications, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Friday.
The administration unveiled the fee structure in September, defending the move by asserting the nonimmigrant visa program "has been deliberately exploited to replace, rather than supplement, American workers with lower-paid, lower-skilled labor."
Bonta and 19 fellow Democratic state attorneys general contend the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's implementation of this policy flagrantly violates federal law while erecting prohibitive financial obstacles for employers seeking foreign talent.
"As the world's fourth-largest economy, California knows that when skilled talent from around the world joins our workforce, it drives our state forward," Bonta declared, characterizing the fee as an "unnecessary and illegal financial burdens" imposed on public sector employers and essential service providers.
The legal action, jointly led by Bonta and Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell, includes top law enforcement officials from Minnesota, New York, Wisconsin, and additional states, the news release confirmed.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the nation's most influential business lobbying organization, previously launched its own October legal offensive seeking to halt the administration's H-1B fee proposal.
