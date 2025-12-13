Readybid Reaches New Heights With Record Corporate Hotel Sourcing Transactions In 2025

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 12, 2025 7:07 am - ReadyBid, the global leader in hotel RFP and hotel sourcing automation, announced today that it has achieved a record-breaking milestone in 2025 - completing the highest number of corporate hotel sourcing transactions in its history.

ReadyBid, the global leader in hotel RFP and hotel sourcing automation, announced today that it has achieved a record-breaking milestone in 2025 - completing the highest number of corporate hotel sourcing transactions in its history. This achievement reflects the continued global adoption of ReadyBid's intelligent hotel RFP tool, positioning the company as the technology backbone for modern travel procurement and enterprise hotel contracting.

With thousands of global corporations, procurement leaders, and travel management companies relying on ReadyBid's platform, the company has surpassed all previous transaction records, reinforcing its dominance in the digital hotel procurement ecosystem. The platform processed unprecedented volumes of hotel RFP submissions, rate validations, and contract renewals throughout the year, underscoring its scalability, reliability, and leadership in corporate travel management technology.

Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, described 2025 as a landmark year in the company's growth trajectory. He explained that the surge in transactions and global client adoption demonstrates the increasing demand for automation, transparency, and intelligence within the hotel sourcing process.“Corporations are seeking technology that eliminates inefficiencies, ensures rate integrity, and delivers actionable insights. ReadyBid is proud to stand at the center of that transformation,” he stated.

ReadyBid's success stems from continuous innovation in its hotel RFP solution. The company's platform allows corporations to automate every phase of hotel sourcing - from distributing RFPs to managing supplier negotiations and validating contracts. Its hotel RFP templates and sourcing dashboards provide users with standardized, real-time control over every data point and bid. By offering a cloud-based infrastructure that adapts to global workflows, ReadyBid enables travel managers to bid on hotels more strategically and finalize agreements faster than ever before.

In 2025, ReadyBid also expanded integrations with corporate travel management systems and expense platforms, allowing for unified reporting and compliance. Its hotel sourcing tool leverages predictive analytics to help buyers anticipate rate trends, optimize negotiation timing, and measure supplier performance through dynamic benchmarking. These capabilities have made ReadyBid indispensable for enterprises seeking a competitive edge in hotel procurement.

Beyond transactional growth, ReadyBid's user community has also flourished. Thousands of new corporate users and hotel suppliers joined the platform this year, increasing the volume of hotel bidding events and collaborative engagements. The platform's real-time visibility, automated scoring models, and integrated communication tools have reduced sourcing timelines by over 40%, delivering measurable ROI for corporate clients.

Joseph Friedmann added,“Our goal has always been to empower organizations with intelligent automation that simplifies complexity. 2025 has proven that ReadyBid is not only a technology provider but a strategic partner helping corporations modernize global travel sourcing and hotel procurement strategies.”

As ReadyBid prepares to enter 2026, the company remains focused on expanding AI-driven insights, enhancing cross-platform integrations, and introducing predictive procurement features that will continue to shape the future of hotel RFP management.

About ReadyBid

ReadyBid is a San Diego–based technology company specializing in hotel RFP, hotel sourcing, and hotel procurement automation. Its intelligent platform enables enterprises and travel management companies to streamline sourcing, improve rate governance, and achieve transparency across global business travel management operations. Visit or email... for more information.