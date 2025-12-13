New Year 2026 Vastu Tips To Ban Negative Energy And Boost Positivity In Home

Vastu Tips for 2026 reveal simple yet powerful remedies to remove negativity and invite positivity before the new year begins. Follow these Vastu guidelines for peace and prosperity.

The New Year 2026 brings fresh hopes. Did you know Vastu can make it more auspicious? Follow these simple tips to invite happiness, peace, and prosperity into your home and family.

The first thing you should do in the new year is wipe your house with salt water. Wiping with a little salt water once a week keeps the atmosphere light and fresh.

Before the new year begins, clean the main entrance thoroughly. Place a dim yellow/white light at the entrance. This is considered a symbol of welcoming positive energy.

If you don't have a Tulsi plant at home, plant one. If you do, take good care of it. Tulsi brings positive energy, happiness, and prosperity. Place it in the northeast and water it.

Don't keep broken glass, photo frames, or clocks in your home for the new year. Such items create a heavy atmosphere. A broken or stopped clock shows time has stopped in your life.

The southwest direction symbolizes stability. Place heavy furniture or family photos in this direction. This promotes security and stable energy.

In Vastu, the northeast is very sensitive. Avoid keeping heavy items, shoes, or trash here. Placing a lit lamp or a vessel of clean water in this direction is auspicious.