Viory Signs Raft Of New Regional Partnerships At BRIDGE Summit

Abu Dhabi, UAE – December 2025 – Viory, the video news agency of the Global South, elevated its presence at the BRIDGE Summit in Abu Dhabi by securing five new Memoranda of Cooperation (MoC) with leading media organisations across the Middle East and Africa.

Agreements were signed with the UAE Journalists Association (UAEJA), Broadcast Media Africa (BMA), Senegal-based Label Media Plus, Public Service Media Maldives (PSM), and Radio Télévision Guinéenne (RTG).

Together, the five MoCs establish frameworks for content exchange, newsroom collaboration, professional training and technical cooperation designed to strengthen verified visual journalism and elevate the visibility of Middle Eastern and African stories across the Global South. The agreements reflect a shared commitment to enhancing the flow of accurate, on-the-ground reporting and expanding opportunities for knowledge exchange between media professionals.

Zulayho Siddikova, General Manager of Viory, who represented the agency across all signings, said:“The Middle East and Africa are home to powerful stories and fast-growing media landscapes. These partnerships open new pathways for journalists to collaborate, develop skills and access trusted content that reflects the realities of our regions. The momentum created at BRIDGE Summit shows how meaningful collaboration can flourish when regional media come together with shared purpose.”

The signings marked an important moment at BRIDGE Summit, reinforcing Viory's role as a platform for stronger regional cooperation and advancing its mission to support more connected and resilient media ecosystems.

Viory's agreement with the UAE Journalists Association advances professional development, joint coverage opportunities and wider support for media workers in the Emirates. The partnership with Broadcast Media Africa strengthens cooperation on international news coverage and content exchange across the continent. The MoC with Public Service Media Maldives expands collaboration on Maldivian storytelling, content sharing and training for newsroom teams. With Radio Télévision Guinéenne, Viory will deepen content exchange and editorial cooperation with one of West Africa's key public broadcasters. The agreement with Label Media Plus strengthens collaboration on news and cultural content, co-produced programming and broader media cooperation across Senegal's leading broadcast network.

In the weeks before the Summit, Viory had already begun building further momentum through new agreements with the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation and the Department of Broadcasting Services of Botswana, creating a solid foundation for the partnerships finalised in Abu Dhabi. The Summit also featured the inaugural Global South Video News Awards, a celebration of outstanding visual journalism and the creators bringing powerful regional stories to global audiences. Additionally, following the awards, Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, visited the Viory booth to explore Viory's growing presence and partnerships across the region.

ABOUT VIORY:

Viory is the video news agency of the Global South.

Focused on empowering and amplifying diverse perspectives from its geographical, geopolitical, and developmental global heartland, Viory is a trusted source for vital news stories in and from the Global South.

From its headquarters in the vibrant Middle Eastern hub of Abu Dhabi, UAE, Viory's rapidly expanding team comprises some of the news world's leading industry professionals working together to provide clients with the tools, exclusive materials, and resources necessary to tell the full story. Its extensive coverage encompasses a diverse range of topics spanning breaking news, politics, technology, sports, business, entertainment, and more. Viory's library boasts over 180,000 videos, with approximately 65 new videos added daily. Additionally, its digital platform offers over 400 hours of live streams monthly, in six languages.

Sourcing footage from where stories break, Viory acquires and produces global and regional breaking news thanks to thousands of on-the-ground video journalists. This ever-expanding network serves unmissable content to everyone from international media conglomerates to regional news outlets.