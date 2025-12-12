Lode Gold Appoints David Swetlow As CFO And Strengthens Management Team

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2025) -(the "Company" or "Lode Gold") is pleased to announce it has appointed David Swetlow as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). David is CFO of the Company's subsidiary 1475039 B.C. Ltd. ("Gold Orogen"), created to spin off its Yukon and New Brunswick mining property assets to unlock shareholder value, which is nearing the completion of "going public" via a reverse take-over ("RTO") transaction with Great Republic Mining.

The record date (the "Record Date") for determining the Lode Gold shareholders who are entitled to receive shares of Spin Co, Lode Gold's subsidiary 1475039 B.C. Ltd ("Gold Orogen" or "OROG") will be set shortly. For each one common share of Lode Gold held by a Lode Gold shareholder on or before the Record Date, a tax-free distribution of approximately 0.57 shares of Gold Orogen will be received.

David has previously held various senior management, board, and advisory roles. With over 30 years in finance, operations, strategic alliances, public company management, and corporate governance, his past extensive experience includes company formation; financing; go public; uplisting; spin-out; corporate transactions; and restructuring. His focus has been start-up, scale-up, and growth-stage companies, including Canadian and US-listed public firms, driving high value projects and innovative technology. Formally educated as a CPA ( CA), David has served as CFO, Director, Audit & Risk Committee Chair/Member, and Finance Chair for various organizations, and holds iGP governance certification and a SFU Beedie School of Business degree.

Wendy T. Chan, CEO and Director of the Company, "David was brought in a few months ago to help get Gold Orogen's spin out as a public company over the finish line. In a short time, David has demonstrated strong financial acumen, strategic, public markets and governance savvy. His skills and capabilities will nicely complement and strengthen the existing Lode Gold team."

Lode Gold has awarded Mr. Swetlow 322,000 stock options to purchase common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.21. The stock options are granted pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan with 50% of the options vesting on grant and the remaining 50% vesting on the first anniversary of grant. The options expire five years from the date of issue.

About Lode Gold

Lode Gold has key assets in Canada and United States.

Fremont Gold Project (Fremont Gold Mining LLC) is a brownfield project in Mariposa, California with 43,000 m drilled, 8,000 channel samples, 14 adits and 2 shafts. Mining halted in 1942 due to the gold mining prohibition during WW II. It was mined at 10.7 g/t when price was gold was $35 per oz. PEA was completed (link ) in 2023. The PEA was based on 1M oz (M&I) and 2M (Inferred). MRE (link ) was updated in 2025; 92% of the ounces were left unmined. Average true widths at 1g/t cut off is 53m. Project sits on > 3,000 acres of 100% owned private and patented land which is designated as OZ, Trump Administration Opportunity Zone (Special Tax Incentives).

Gold Orogen (1475039 B.C. Ltd) is an early-stage exploration pure play with quality assets in the Yukon and New Brunswick, Canada. Optionality exists as assets are diversified on two mineral belts that are known to have prolific gold endowment.

A 19.9% strategic partner was brought in and a joint venture was formed to create one of the largest land packages in New Brunswick with mineral rights spanning 445km2.

The New Brunswick assets, McIntyre Brook and Riley Brook sit on a highly prospective belt that has seen many exciting discoveries including Dalradian, New Found Gold and Calibre Mining. Kinross- Puma surrounds McIntyre Brook.

In the Yukon, Golden Culvert/WIN sits on the southern end of the Tombstone Belt which in recent years has seen extensive exploration success. It has Reduced Intrusion (RIRGS) targets and sedimentary hosted orogenic mineralization. Over 4,500 m has been drilled with 50 gram meter intercepts.

The completion of Gold Orogen's spin out into a public company via an RTO is imminent, presenting a unique and compelling opportunity to unlock shareholder value as two standalone public companies with clear trajectory for growth will be created.

Dingman Property is an orogenic deposit in Ontario, Canada with over 22,000 m drilled, with a 2013 PEA, MRE (link to report ): 376,000 oz (M&I) and 47,000 oz (Inferred).

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Gary Wong, P.Eng., Vice President Exploration of Lode Gold Resources Inc., designated as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

