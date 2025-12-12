Genesis Healthcare Remains Committed To Securing Longterm Stability

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The skilled nursing, assisted and senior living provider reiterates dedication to a financial restructuring process centered around current and future patients, residents and staff

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a court ruling on Thurs., Dec. 11 to reopen the auction process in Genesis Healthcare, Inc.'s (Genesis) and its affiliates' ongoing chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, David Harrington, Executive Chairman of the Board of Genesis, reiterated the company's commitment to securing long-term stability through the court-supervised chapter 11 proceedings, clarified inaccuracies in public conversations surrounding the process, and called on all interested parties to recognize – and respect – the hard work and dedication of the Genesis employees who are continuing to deliver services to the elderly and frail residents and patients that they serve during this protracted restructuring process.

“Genesis has significantly strengthened our operational performance, especially in the past two years, by investing in, designing and implementing a forward-looking, enterprise-wide shift from centralized to local market-based operations,” said Harrington.“The Genesis board, in alignment with the company's executive leadership team – which has been completely transformed in the past three years – identified the Chapter 11 process as the necessary path to maintain and grow that momentum for years to come to benefit our current and future patients, residents and staff. That belief has not changed.”

As has been widely covered by the media, this is not the first time Genesis has considered bankruptcy proceedings. In 2021, Genesis was actively preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Some of the notable voices weighing in on this week's proceedings were heavily – and vocally – opposed to a filing in 2021, which was ultimately avoided due to ReGen Healthcare's $100 million investment into Genesis.

“Much has been made – and alleged – about Joel Landau's association with Genesis, which did not begin until ReGen's investment in 2021, which enabled Genesis to avert bankruptcy, as many in the public realm were demanding,” said Harrington.“Prior to 2021, ReGen Healthcare (ReGen) and Mr. Landau had no affiliation with or control over Genesis. The investment by ReGen provided Genesis with a lifeline to try to restructure the company outside of bankruptcy and enabled Genesis to completely revamp its executive leadership team, beginning its ongoing transformation to a nimble, market-based model dedicated to prioritizing resident and patient care.”

Some interested parties have called attention to decisions made by Genesis Healthcare to transfer its owned skilled nursing facilities to Welltower, Inc. in 2011 – fully 10 years prior to ReGen's investment or Mr. Landau's affiliation with Genesis (which began in 2021) – and simultaneously to enter into a master lease with Welltower, allowing Genesis to continue operating those facilities.

“I hope everyone will understand that none of the current officers or Board members that were with Genesis in 2011, when the decision was made to transfer real estate ownership to Welltower are still with Genesis today,” said Harrington.

Genesis shares interested parties' focus on patients, residents and staff, and the importance of safeguarding access to high-quality post-acute care in the communities served by the more than 170 skilled nursing centers and assisted and senior living communities across 17 states operated by Genesis.

“I am proud of how, despite the potential for distraction during this restructuring process, our staff continues to put our mission into action by improving the lives we touch through the delivery of high-quality healthcare and everyday compassion,” said Harrington.“Decisions being made by the bankruptcy court regarding the ultimate purchaser of Genesis do not have anything to do with our commitment to our day-to-day operations, and I hope people will remember that as they continue to weigh in on this process. We are confident that entering into chapter 11 and engaging in fulsome restructuring efforts was and still is in the best interest of our current and future patients, residents and staff, and we take issue with those questioning the integrity of our frontline team members who have dedicated themselves to helping others.”

An independent third party engaged by Genesis to conduct patient satisfaction surveys in 2025 has reported:



91% favorable rating for relationship with staff members

89% favorable rating for leadership taking important measures to keep them safe 87% favorable rating for the amount of interaction with staff



Additionally, Genesis has reduced its overall employee turnover year-over-year by 6%, and is maintaining an overall Google rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars for all Genesis Healthcare, Inc.

Genesis would welcome local, state and federal legislative parties interested in learning more about the care provided at our facilities to contact us to schedule a tour.

Court filings and additional information related to the proceedings, which include a proposed transaction involving a current affiliate, are available at . Those with questions can call (toll-free in the US) 888-861-3979.

Advisors

McDermott Will & Schulte LLP is serving as legal counsel, Ankura Consulting is providing financial restructuring and Chief Restructuring Officer services (Russell A. Perry and Louis E. Robichaux IV, Co-CROs), and Jefferies is serving as investment banker.

ABOUT GENESIS HEALTHCARE, INC.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. is a holding company with affiliates that operate skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities. Its subsidiaries also specialize in contract rehabilitation therapy, respiratory therapy, physician services, and accountable care, collectively referred to as Genesis HealthCare. To learn more, visit .

