Watch: UAE Fishermen Haul In Massive 137Kg Tuna Off Fujairah Coast

A video shared on Instagram by Fujairah Today captured the dramatic moment fishermen pulled in a giant tuna weighing 137kg - a proud milestone for the emirate and its fishermen's association.

In the clip, the massive fish can be seen fiercely thrashing in the water as it tries to break free, while four men struggle to lift it onto the boat - a task that took tremendous effort. Even after being brought aboard, the fish continued to flop violently, still reacting to being out of its natural habitat.

The impressive catch highlights the richness of Fujairah's waters and their thriving marine life, reinforcing the emirate's reputation as one of the UAE's top fishing destinations. The season has already seen heightened activity, and this rare haul adds to the excitement.

Check out the video below as shared by Fujairah Today:

While the video shines a spotlight on Fujairah's abundant marine ecosystem, authorities have been working to protect it. On November 15, the Fujairah Environment Authority (FEA) seized six fishing vessels found operating illegally inside the protected Bird Island Reserve during a major enforcement campaign.

According to FEA Director Asila Al Mualla, the boats were intercepted during routine inspections supported by daily monitoring, scheduled field visits, and advanced surveillance systems that help detect violations early. She emphasised that fishing inside marine reserves is a serious environmental violation and carries legal consequences.