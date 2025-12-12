US Markets Surge Toward On-Chain Settlement Following SEC No Action

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) SEC Sparks Momentum Toward On-Chain Financial Markets with Tokenization Push

Recent developments suggest that traditional financial markets are accelerating their transition onto blockchain technology, driven by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) renewed focus on innovation and tokenization. The SEC chair, Paul Atkins, emphasized the agency's commitment to fostering a so-called“on-chain future,” signaling a shift in regulatory stance aimed at modernizing market infrastructure.



The SEC authorized a new securities market tokenization service through a no-action letter to the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC).

Tokenization of assets like indexes, ETFs, and U.S. Treasury securities marks an important step toward comprehensive on-chain capital markets.

Regulatory efforts to support innovation aim to facilitate seamless market transitions while reducing compliance burdens. Industry experts largely welcome the move, viewing it as a sign of rapid progress toward full tokenization of financial assets.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: None

Sentiment: Bullish

Price impact: Positive. The green light for tokenization initiatives indicates growing institutional interest and potential mainstream adoption.

Market context: Increasing regulatory clarity is fueling optimism amid broader crypto market growth and technological innovation.

On-Chain Innovation Accelerates in Traditional Finance

In a significant leap toward digitizing conventional securities, the SEC confirmed it issued a no-action letter enabling the DTCC to offer a new tokenization service for various assets, including the Russell 1000 index, major ETFs, Treasury bills, and bonds. This development marks a pivotal moment, propelling the industry closer to fully on-chain capital markets. The tokenization process entails minting tangible assets on blockchain ledgers, facilitating fractional ownership and enabling around-the-clock trading, which enhances accessibility and liquidity.

The SEC's issuance of a no-action letter means the agency will refrain from enforcement actions against the DTCC's new platform, provided operations adhere to outlined parameters. The move aligns with Atkins' previous proposal of an innovation exemption, aimed at easing regulatory constraints and fostering development in DeFi and asset tokenization.

Industry analysts have welcomed these advances, with Nate Geraci noting how swiftly markets are progressing toward full tokenization, outpacing earlier expectations. Recently, the SEC has issued additional no-action letters to projects including Solana -based networks and crypto custody solutions, further signaling regulatory support for innovation. Meanwhile, infrastructure builders like Real Finance raised $29 million to expand tokenized real-world assets, reinforcing the sector's growing momentum.

As these advancements unfold, the push for on-chain settlement and tokenized securities seems poised to transform the landscape of traditional finance, driving broader adoption and operational efficiencies within the market.

