ITR Refund Delays Continue For Some Taxpayers: Why They Happen How To Track Them Explained

Even months after the September 16 income tax return (ITR) filing deadline, some taxpayers in India are still waiting for their refunds. While most returns have been processed, delays have left many checking the portal repeatedly, anxious about the status of their money.

Ravi Agrawal, Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes, explained in November that certain refund claims, especially high-value returns or those flagged for specific deductions, are under extra scrutiny. Taxpayers may be asked to file a revised return if discrepancies are found.

When Can You Expect Your Refund?

Typically, the Income Tax Department processes refunds only after your ITR is e-verified. For most taxpayers, the refund is credited within four to five weeks of verification.

However, some returns get delayed due to common issues, including:



Unvalidated or inactive bank accounts

Incorrect IFSC codes

Name mismatches with PAN details Discrepancies in Form 26AS or the Annual Information Statement (AIS)

The department advises taxpayers to regularly check emails or portal notifications, as missing a verification prompt or incorrect bank information can halt the refund process entirely.

How to Check Your ITR Refund Status

You can track your refund online through the Income Tax e-Filing portal:



Visit the Income Tax e-Filing portal

Log in using your registered ID and password

Navigate to e-File - Income Tax Returns - View Filed Returns Select the relevant assessment year and click View Details

The portal will show whether your refund has been issued, is under review, or pending more information.

Note: If your PAN is inoperative, your refund will fail. Make sure to link your PAN with Aadhaar using the "Link Now" option.

Common Reasons for Delays

Bank Account Issues:Wrong account numbers, invalid IFSC codes, or unverified accounts.

Aadhaar-PAN Mismatch:Refunds are held until identification details are updated.

Incorrect Claims or Deductions:Claims requiring supporting documents or mismatched amounts trigger additional checks.

Data Inconsistencies Across Forms: Differences between Form 16, AIS, or Form 26AS can move a return into manual review, delaying the refund.

For most taxpayers, the refund arrives within four to five weeks. For others, the wait depends on verification, updated bank details, or responses to notices. Regularly checking the portal and ensuring all details are correct is the best way to avoid delays.

FAQs: Quick Answers About ITR Refunds

Q: Why is my ITR refund delayed?

A: Refunds can be delayed due to verification gaps, incorrect bank details, Aadhaar-PAN issues, or mismatched income records.

Q: How long does the refund usually take?

A: Most refunds are credited 4–5 weeks after e-verification.

Q: How can I check my refund status?

A: Log in to the Income Tax e-Filing portal, go to View Filed Returns, and check your refund status.