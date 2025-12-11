Herbal Dispatch Unveils Strategic Business Plan For 2026 To Drive Sustainable Growth And Enhance Shareholder Value

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Herbal Dispatch Inc. (CSE: HERB) (OTC Pink: LUFFF) (FSE: HA9) (" Herbal Dispatch " or the " Company "), a leading cannabis e-commerce and distribution platform, today announced its comprehensive Strategic Business Plan for 2026. This plan builds on the Company's robust historical performance, aiming to significantly accelerate revenues while improving gross margins and EBITDA. The plan outlines four key priorities designed to expand market share, foster innovation, and deliver long-term value to stakeholders. With a successful $2 million private placement completed in October 2025 and three consecutive years of triple-digit annual sales growth, the Company is well-positioned to execute this ambitious strategy. Key Strategic Priorities: 1) Enhancing Medical Cannabis Sales to Veterans: The Company aims to increase sales in this segment by 200% annually, through partnerships with veterans' organizations such as the Royal Canadian Legion and Veterans Affairs Canada, development of veteran-specific product bundles, and targeted marketing campaigns focused on benefits for conditions such as PTSD, pain, and anxiety. Key performance indicators (KPIs) include 30% year-over-year (YoY) growth in veteran customer acquisition and maintaining a retention rate above 89%. Cannabis for Medical Purposes Expenditures (Health Canada) 1

Fiscal year Clients Reimbursed amount Grams reimbursed 2021-2022 18,388 $153,780,985 19,351,466 2022-2023 21,108 $167,568,202 21,270,150 2023-2024 24,146 $191,708,163 24,329,042 2024-2025 27,643 $244,633,936 30,310,563 2025-2026 (YTD) 26,325 $68,247,190 8,236,906

2) Expanding Recreational Sales to Additional Provinces and Deepening Penetration in British Columbia (BC): Herbal Dispatch aims to achieve 40% YoY growth in recreational sales. This will involve securing listings with additional provincial cannabis wholesalers, expanding SKU counts in existing markets from 44 to over 100 in British Columbia alone (with similar growth targeted in new provinces), and investing in e-commerce platform upgrades featuring AI-driven personalization and recommendations. KPIs include entering new provinces and boosting the British Columbia market share to 15%.







Monthly Retail Cannabis Sales by Province and Territory (x $1,000) 2

3) Growing B2B Exports to Federally Legal Countries: The Company targets tripling export volumes by 2028. Efforts will focus on strengthening partnerships in existing markets (Australia, Portugal, Germany, Brazil, and Czech Republic) and entering new markets including the UK, Switzerland, Costa Rica and New Zealand, with investments in GMP/EU-GMP compliance and participation in international trade shows. KPIs include 100% YoY export revenue growth and adding 2-3 new markets annually.

Canadian Cannabis International Shipments (Exports only, total kg) 3

Year Total (kg) 2019 1,311.14 2020 21,210.35 2021 53,082.35 2022 115,972.38 2023 210,433.50 2024 361,896.41 2025 155,177.17 (est. 620,708 kg for the year)

4) Increasing Investor Awareness Through IR Marketing Companies: To enhance liquidity and attract institutional investors, Herbal Dispatch will engage specialized investor relations and marketing firms. The comprehensive program includes quarterly webinars, updated investor materials, and conference participation aimed at expanding the Company's investor base.

Herbal Dispatch holds a unique position among Canadian public cannabis companies with the sector's longest growth runway. While competitors have already saturated all three core growth vectors - national provincial listings (9-10 provinces, 100-300+ SKUs), mature medical channels (30-60% of revenue), and recurring exports to established clients - Herbal Dispatch has not. The Company stands alone in its ability to simultaneously double medical sales and provincial footprint/SKUs while tripling exports, opportunities its public peers exhausted years ago. This convergence of untapped channels positions Herbal Dispatch for the sharpest revenue acceleration in the entire public cannabis sector over the next 24-36 months.

To execute these four Key Strategic Priorities, Herbal Dispatch has engaged a coordinated team of best-in-class agencies with defined roles to support the Company. Paper Street Capital will execute a high-intensity investor awareness and institutional outreach program over a 90-day period. Concurrently, EnterMaurs Incorporated will drive digital marketing, influencer campaigns, and multi-platform content distribution to accelerate veteran medical sales and recreational market expansion.

Throughout 2026, Marfafa Inc. will deliver long-term content strategy, research, audience analysis, and syndication to support all growth pillars with premium thought-leadership positioning. During the first quarter of 2026, Altura Media Co Inc. will spearhead German-market export acceleration through localized advertising, German-language landing pages and creatives, daily optimization, native placements on tier-1 finance/news sites, and influencer video content-positioning Germany as a major revenue driver by 2028.

"We are excited to introduce this forward-thinking strategic plan that leverages our strengths in craft cannabis distribution and positions Herbal Dispatch for accelerated growth in a dynamic and rapidly expanding global market," said Philip Campbell, CEO and Director of Herbal Dispatch. "By focusing on veterans' needs, domestic expansion, international exports, and enhanced investor engagement, we are committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers, partners, and shareholders while upholding our core values of excellence, integrity, innovation, and accountability."

The Company has allocated approximately CAD $410,000 in aggregate for these agencies to drive the Key Strategic Priorities, funded from existing working capital. Herbal Dispatch believes that engaging these agencies will broaden the Company's reach to potential investors and customers, thereby advancing its Key Strategic Priorities. All engagements are subject to final acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange where required.

Herbal Dispatch confirms that all promotional materials, content, and campaigns disseminated by these service providers will include clear, prominent disclosure that they have been engaged and compensated by the Company, in full compliance with Canadian securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

