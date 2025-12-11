Akola Group's Poultry Business To Implement A €13 Million Investment Program

"We consistently invest in our fully vertically integrated 'from field to fork' value chain to ensure sustainable growth and operational reliability. In the 2024–2025 financial year, poultry business sales revenue in Lithuania and Latvia reached €325 million, with gross profit amounting to €69 million. During the year, we produced more than 120,000 tons of live-weight poultry meat in both countries and sold 108,000 tons of production. These results reflect the increasing scale and efficiency of our operations," said Andrius Pranckevičius, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Akola Group, responsible for the development of the poultry business within the group.

The largest projects this year are being implemented at Vilniaus Paukštynas, where production modernization is already underway. The fresh meat plant is being equipped with new AI-based carcass preparation technologies to further improve production quality, safety, and traceability of animal welfare requirements. Investments in odor control and air purification technologies are also continuing in Lithuania – over the past year and a half, more than €2.6 million has been invested in these solutions, and additional work will continue in line with the group's investment program. The plans also include the renovation of the incubation facility at Vilniaus Paukštynas, which will ensure more consistent hatching process and enable the annual production of up to 45 million day-old chicks.

"The results of the poultry segment and growing demand continue to support the growth of our business. These results are reinforced by a consistent investment program – in Lithuania alone, we plan to invest around EUR 9 million in modernization, capacity expansion, and environmental protection projects. This directly increases business efficiency and ensures long-term competitiveness. In addition, with the increasing frequency of avian disease outbreaks in Europe in recent years, strengthening biosecurity is becoming a necessary preventive measure to help protect production processes and ensure the uninterrupted functioning of the supply chain," said Mažvydas Šileika, Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at Akola Group.

During the first three months of the 2025–2026 financial year, the group's poultry production volumes remained stable. Bird health remained high, with no outbreaks of disease recorded, and productivity indicators confirmed efficient feed utilization. Broiler production results were particularly strong in Latvia and stable in Lithuania. The market environment remained favorable: poultry prices were stable and historically high, and early grain purchases helped to reduce feed costs and improve cost management. This resulted in a 15% increase in revenue and an almost 19% increase in gross profit compared to the same period last year.

Throughout the 2025–2026 financial year, Akola Group plans to invest €43 million in various projects and activities across the group.

AB Akola Group is the largest agribusiness and food production group in the Baltics, employing over 5,000 people The group includes such well-known companies as Kauno Grūdai, Linas Agro, Vilniaus Paukštynas, Kaišiadorių Paukštynas, Dotnuva Baltic, and others. The group operates throughout the entire food production chain, 'from field to fork'. In the 2024–2025 financial year, the Group's revenue reached €1.58 billion, with 3.1 million tons of products sold. Gross profit amounted to €194 million, operating profit to €79 million, EBITDA to €110 million, and net profit to €61 million.

