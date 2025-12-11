Laurent Nielly Appointed As Successor To CEO Gustavo Calvo Paz
|Media
|Catherine Weyne
|+32 53 33 36 22
|...
|Investors
|Geoffroy Raskin
|+32 53 33 37 30
|...
For pictures of Gustavo Calvo Paz and Laurent Nielly, please check our media download center.
About Ontex
Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby care, feminine care and adult care products, both for retailers and healthcare, primarily in Europe and North America. The group employs around 5,100 people, with plants and offices in 11 countries, and its innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries. Ontex is headquartered in Aalst, Belgium and is listed on Euronext Brussel, where it is a constituent of the Bel Mid® index. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex or follow Ontex on LinkedIn.
Attachment
-
Ontex Press Release Succession
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
HSX Exchange Launches Global Marketlink Initiative To Build A Unified Cross-Market Liquidity Network
CommentsNo comment