Hungary Refuses to Implement EU Migration Agreement
(MENAFN) Hungary will categorically reject the European Union's newly adopted migration agreement and bar all asylum seekers from entering under the framework, senior officials announced Wednesday.
Gergely Gulyas, head of the Prime Minister's Office, informed journalists that EU interior and justice ministers finalized an implementation directive specifying asylum allocations and reception quotas assigned to Hungary.
The European Council secured political consensus Monday on the 2026 migration "Solidarity Pool," establishing procedures to redistribute 21,000 asylum seekers among member nations while mobilizing 420 million euros (489.5 million dollars) in financial support.
Gulyas warned the arrangement could "in a crisis situation allow the unlimited redistribution of migrants," a scenario Budapest deems wholly unacceptable.
"Hungary will not implement the migration pact, and will not accept a single migrant," he said.
He maintained the administration pursued "the most democratic procedure" through a national referendum where, by his account, an "overwhelming majority" opposed mandatory resettlement obligations. This outcome, he contended, strips Brussels of authority to dictate "with whom Hungarians should live together."
Prime Minister Viktor Orban condemned the measure as well, branding it "a new, absurd, and unjust attack against Hungary" in social media statements.
The Hungarian leader explained the accord would compel his country to either accept relocated migrants from fellow EU states or contribute financially beginning next July.
"I want to make it absolutely clear once and for all that as long as Hungary has a national government, we will not implement this outrageous decision," Orban said.
He declared April's parliamentary elections will decide whether citizens prefer "a government that will strike a deal with Brussels and accept the migration pact, or ... a migrant-free Hungary."
