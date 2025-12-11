403
Elie Saab Jr. And Samana Developers Announce Partnership For Luxury Real Estate Project In The Maldives
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Elie Saab Jr., CEO of the Elie Saab Group, today announced a major new collaboration between the global luxury brand and renowned developer Samana Developers. This strategic partnership will bring to life an exclusive real estate development known as“Samana Ocean Views Interiors by Elie Saab,” offering high-end residences set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldivian archipelago.
A New Chapter in Global Luxury Living
Under the direction of Elie Saab Jr., the brand is extending its signature aesthetic beyond fashion and lifestyle into real estate. The Maldives project signals a deliberate expansion of the Elie Saab Maison vision, where design meets environment, and elegance meets tropical serenity. The residences will combine the natural beauty of the islands with sophisticated interior design, offering residents a living experience that blends comfort and indulgence.
What the Project Offers: Villas, Water Bungalows & Elegant Interiors
Samana Ocean Views Interiors by Elie Saab will feature 190 units, including beachfront villas, over-water bungalows, poolside apartments, and residential units, each crafted with refined finishes, premium materials, and a sensitive design approach. The interiors will draw on the luxury brand's heritage of craftsmanship, ensuring that each home reflects timeless style suited to the Maldivian setting.
The project will be part of The Autograph Collection by Samana, blending world-class amenities with the artistic touch of the Elie Saab interior house collection. This fusion aims to deliver a lifestyle that goes beyond ordinary expectations.
Vision, Craftsmanship & Commitment to Lifestyle
During the signing event held on 28 September 2024 in Paris, attended by leaders from both Samana Developers and the Elie Saab Maison team, Elie Saab Jr. emphasized the brand's commitment to creating residences that honor both elegance and environment. This collaboration reflects his long-term vision for expanding the brand's footprint in global luxury real estate, while preserving design integrity and contextual sensitivity.
Samana Developers, known for its innovative projects and sustainable practices, brings significant real estate expertise to the table. The combination of their development background and the design legacy under Elie Saab Jr. is expected to set a new benchmark for luxury residences in island destinations.
A Global Lifestyle Offering Like No Other
The Maldives' development represents more than a place to live. It offers an immersive lifestyle experience. Residents and buyers can anticipate refined interiors, access to world-class amenities, and the tranquil beauty of one of the planet's most coveted locations. With design direction under Elie Saab Jr. and execution by Samana Developers, the project stands as a unique testament to combining global luxury standards with local natural splendor.
To know more, read today.
