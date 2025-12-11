Deepening Low Brings Heavy Rain, With Flood Risks In Several Regions

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 11 (Petra) -- A deepening low-pressure system centered south of Cyprus is set to strengthen its impact on the Kingdom on Thursday, bringing a slight drop in temperatures and cold, cloudy weather across most regions.Rain is expected at intervals throughout the day, with some showers turning briefly heavy and accompanied by thunder and hail. These conditions may trigger flash floods and rising water levels in valleys and low-lying areas, including the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea. Winds will be moderate from the southwest but may become active at times, raising dust in desert regions.The Jordan Meteorological Department has issued alerts for the risk of flash floods, especially in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and other low-lying regions. The Department also warns of thunderstorm activity, reduced visibility due to fog and low clouds over high elevations and parts of the plains, as well as dust-related visibility drops in desert areas.On Friday, the influence of the low will continue, bringing cold and partly cloudy to cloudy conditions. Intermittent showers are expected in the western regions and in isolated parts of the east.Some rainfall may briefly intensify during the early morning in western and central areas. By evening and into the night, the likelihood of rain will gradually weaken. Winds will shift to the west, remaining moderate with occasional active gusts.Temperatures will rise slightly on Saturday, though cold conditions will persist across most areas. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will remain relatively mild. Low clouds are forecast, and light morning showers are possible. Winds will blow from the northwest at moderate speeds, strengthening periodically.A further slight rise in temperatures is expected Sunday, with relatively cold weather in most regions and mild conditions in the lower areas. Clouds will appear at different altitudes, and easterly winds will be moderate.Thursday's temperatures range between 11 C and 9 C in East Amman and 9 C and 7 C in West Amman. The northern highlands are forecast at 7 C–5 C, while the Sharah highlands are expected to record 6 C–4 C.Desert regions will see 14 C–5 C and the plains 11 C–8 C. In the Jordan Valley, temperatures will reach 20 C–13 C in the north and 23 C–14 C in the south, while the Dead Sea is expected at 22 C–13 C and Aqaba at 22 C–13 C.