Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Instagram Gives Users Reels Feed Control

2025-12-11 12:20:00
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Instagram launched a new AI-powered feature on Wednesday that lets users view and adjust the algorithm behind their Reel recommendations, Azernews reports.

The tool, called Your Algorithm, is now available in the US and will roll out globally in English over the coming weeks.

By tapping an icon in the upper-right corner of a Reel, users can access a personalized dashboard that shows the topics Instagram believes they are interested in.

From there, users can fine-tune their content by selecting issues to see more or less of, or even share their preferences via Stories. Instagram said the goal is to ensure that "Reels feel relevant and made for you."

AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

