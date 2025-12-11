Adobe Integrates Its Apps Into Chatgpt
The company said that ChatGPT users will be able to access Adobe's apps by typing the name of the app, followed by an instruction. The AI assistant will then retrieve the app and guide the user through the tasks.
All three apps will be available for free to ChatGPT desktop, web, and iOS users starting today. Additionally, Adobe Express for ChatGPT is also available on Android, while support for Photoshop and Acrobat will be available on Android soon.
