DE-CIX and Epsilon Telecommunications Expand Partnership to Power Surging AI Adoption Across the Asia-Pacific
(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) Frankfurt am Main, 2 December 2025 – DE-CIX, the world’s leading Internet Exchange (IX) operator, has upgraded global interconnectivity provider, Epsilon Telecommunications, to Premium Reseller Partner status within the DE-CIX R³ (Resell, Refer, Reach) Partner Program. The expanded partnership strengthens DE-CIX’s reach across the Asia-Pacific region to support surging enterprise demand for robust, low-latency connectivity, while expanding Epsilon’s service offerings for customers.
Enterprise connectivity demands in the APAC region are changing, driven by growing AI workloads, cloud services, and global digital operations. The region has emerged as the global leader in AI adoption, with 70% of businesses using generative AI compared to the global average of 51% according to Boston Consulting Group. Epsilon’s role as a Premium Reseller Partner enables it to meet evolving customer requirements and offer DE-CIX’s full portfolio of interconnection services globally, including peering, cloud connectivity and enterprise solutions.
“Epsilon and DE-CIX have built a strong, mutually beneficial relationship over the past 13 years, growing together to better serve our customers on a global scale,” said Ivo Ivanov, CEO at DE-CIX. “Epsilon is an important strategic partner for DE-CIX, with widespread reach across the APAC region and strong expertise in the wholesale reseller business. The promotion to Premium Partner demonstrates the strength and success of our ongoing collaboration as we continue to innovate and expand our services for enterprises amidst the AI boom.”
As a subsidiary of KT Corp, Epsilon brings deep expertise and an extensive footprint across key Asian markets, enabling DE-CIX to reach new customer segments and support evolving connectivity demands across the region. The collaboration provides enterprises with high-performance, secure and scalable connectivity to operate across multiple clouds and data-intensive AI environments across APAC.
“Working with DE-CIX has enabled us to deliver greater value and innovation to our customers, as the market continues to shift with AI at the center,” said Mark Daley, Director of Digital Strategy and Business Development at Epsilon. “Enterprises across the APAC region are looking for smarter, more cost-efficient ways to connect distributed workloads. Our strengthened partnership with DE-CIX enhances our ability to meet those needs and support customers worldwide, no matter the challenge.”
DE-CIX and Epsilon’s expanded collaboration positions both companies to deliver the performance, scale and resilience that enterprises now rely on, as AI continues to reshape connectivity requirements globally. The DE-CIX R³ Partner Program recognizes its most successful partners with premium status, offering exclusive benefits such as attractive margins, dedicated support and joint marketing initiatives. Epsilon’s promotion to Premium Partner reflects its outstanding sales performance and commitment to mutual growth.
