FUTR Payments Expands Instant Data Connectivity Across 70% Of U.S. Auto Dealer Market

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20) (WKN: A4165Y) (ISIN: CA3609521057) ("FUTR" or the "Company"), a pioneer in high-fidelity AI and next-generation payment infrastructure that helps consumers unlock financial value from their data, today announced expanded data connectivity into approximately 70% of the U.S. franchised auto retail market - accelerating dealer activation capabilities and enhancing consumer experience.

With these integrations, FUTR now has connectivity to roughly 11,000 U.S. franchised dealers, materially reducing friction in onboarding dealers, consumers and scaling Payments 2.0 across FUTR's dealer pipeline.

"This significant milestone in our technology stack, along with the recent Tax Max distribution partnership puts FUTR in an ideal position to grow our dealer network from the 250+ today," said Mindy Bruns, Chief Business Officer of FUTR Payments. "FUTR now has further instant access to high quality dealers and consented consumer auto data, which strengthens our AI driven payments products."

Through this connectivity, FUTR can enhance support for a range of auto finance functions in the Payments 2.0 technology suite, including:



Self-serve consumer portal to manage total auto loan cost or ownership

Intelligent document vault to store and query all contracts and related items

AI powered contract insights that help consumers understand deals, documents and obligations

Smarter payment workflows using accurate dealership and consumer information Fast identity checks and financial verification using real-time system data

This milestone advances FUTR's mission to deliver AI-powered payment automation and consumer financial tools embedded directly into everyday transactions.

FUTR Payments operates on a proprietary, AI-enabled infrastructure designed to automate payment processing, manage document workflows, and support real-time reporting across all participating dealers. The platform's architecture ensures regulatory compliance, consumer protection, and secure funds movement through an FDIC-insured custodial account structure. All participating customers receive full disclosures, transparent pricing, and a risk-free trial period as part of FUTR's privacy-first and consumer-empowerment mandate. As previously announced, FUTR recently launched Payments 2.0 - a faster, more modern auto payments platform that helps dealers onboard customers quickly.

About The FUTR Corporation

FUTR builds high-fidelity AI systems and next-generation payment infrastructure that unlock consumer financial potential across industries. By combining best-in-class data connectivity with AI-driven transaction automation, FUTR delivers seamless payment, credit, and verification experiences embedded directly within partner ecosystems enabling reliable, explainable AI that can act on behalf of consumers.

FUTR's model ensures that all contributors to the data economy, including consumers and institutions, are rewarded for the value they create.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success of the Company's business. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information regarding The FUTR Corporation, please contact: Jason Ewart, EVP, at 416-580-0721.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Media and Investor Contacts

KCSA Strategic Communications

Email: ...

Tel: (212) 896-1254

Or/

Tel: 416-580-0721 | Email: ...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







