Showcase Minerals Acquires Grassy And Premier East Gold Projects, Arranges Financing

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - Showcase Minerals Inc. (CSE: SHOW) (FSE: ZJ0) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a mineral property purchase agreement whereby it will acquire a 100% interest in two mineral properties located north of Stewart, British Columbia and just east of the Premier Gold Mine in the prolific Golden Triangle region. The Premier Gold Mine produced over two million ounces of gold from 1918 to 1952.

In consideration of acquiring a 100% interest in the mineral properties, known as the Grassy and Premier East Gold Projects (the "Projects"), Showcase will issue 5,000,000 common shares in its capital to the vendor. The common shares will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from issuance.

The Premier East Gold Project

The Premier East property consists of one mineral claim comprising 325.28 hectares and is located approximately 10 kilometres north of Stewart, British Columbia, just to the east of the former Premier Mine. Past exploration in the claim area was focused on the M.C. No 1 (LC4407) showing located on the Bear River Ridge (east part of the mineral claim 551631). Two veins carrying a very abundant sulphide mineralization have been sampled. Previously, the zone has been explored by trenches, a 10-foot shaft, and shallow diamond drill holes. Grove (1971) reports that picked high-grade samples assayed 0.16oz/T gold, 505 to 550 oz/T silver, 1.47% copper, 35.15% lead, and 19.18% zinc (Kretschmar 1979). In 2018, Decade Resources Ltd. completed a geochemical sampling program that collected 45 rock samples. A new mineral occurrence, the "Copper Coin Showing", was discovered in the northern part of the property. Gold values ranged from <5ppb to 5.72 g/t, silver ranged from.02 ppm to 6110 g/t, copper ranged from 2ppm to 11.6%, lead ranged from <2 ppm to 13.2%, and zinc ranged from 8ppm to 43.7% ( website and ARIS report 42408).

The Grassy Gold Project

The Grassy property, which consists of two mineral claims comprising 830.3 hectares, is located 24 kilometres north of Stewart, British Columbia in the Skeena Mining Division. The former Premier gold mine is located 6 kilometres to the south. The property has been subject to exploration from 1927 into the early 1960's, which included 60 metres of underground work on the Start showing. Two adits and numerous open cuts were completed on the Bush showings, as well as one adit and several open cuts on the Lakeshore showing. Mineralization on the Grassy property is of an epithermal, low-sulphidation type hosted in felsic pyroclastic of the Mount Dilworth Formation. From 2011 to present, Decade Resources Ltd. has completed rock and soil sampling as well three drill holes. The best result was an intersection of 1.56 g/t gold over 3.05 metres within a strong quartz stock work containing minor pyrite and low silver and base metals values. ( website and ARIS report 41687) The claims comprising the Grassy property are subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty.

Appointment of Rene Bernard as President

The Company further announces that Rene Bernard has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer in place of Kirk Reed. Mr Bernard has 25 years of experience in managing public mineral exploration companies as a director and executive. He currently acts as a director of MTB Metals Corp. The company wishes to thank Mr. Reed for his services. Mr Reed will continue as a director of and consultant to the Company.

Private Placement

Showcase announces its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 3,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.07 per Unit for total gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$210,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one three-year transferable share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share for C$0.10. The proceeds of the private placement will be used for debt payment and general working capital.

Insiders may participate in the private placement including subscriptions from related parties of the Company as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The participation of Insiders in the Private Placement is exempt from formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements pursuant to exemptions contained in sections 5.5(c) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101. The securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the Private Placement.

The private placement and property acquisitions are subject to Canadian Securities Exchange acceptance for filing.

Qualified Person

Ed Kruchkowski, P.Geo., President of Decade Resources Ltd., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. He has also supervised the sampling reported in this press release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade Resources Ltd., the vendor of the properties, as he is the president of the Company.

About Showcase Minerals Inc.

Showcase Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties focusing on rare earth, critical energy, and precious metals

Disclaimer

Readers are cautioned that the discussion about adjacent or similar properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Premier East Gold Project and the Grassy Gold Project. The Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any such adjacent properties.

For further information, please contact:

Rene Benard, President

Showcase Minerals Inc.

Telephone: 250-878-8593

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements respecting: completion of the property acquisitions, completion of the private, and development of the mineral properties. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Showcase Minerals Inc.