2025-12-11 12:13:08
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:26 AM EST - Kits Eyecare Ltd.: Today announces the release of Pangolin Gen-3, the latest evolution of its AI-enabled eyewear line. The new launch introduces two integrated cameras and advanced vision-assisted intelligence, delivering the most powerful and intuitive interface KITS has ever delivered. Kits Eyecare Ltd. shares T are trading unchanged at $15.48.

