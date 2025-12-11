Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:48 AM EST - Unisync Corp.: Today announced its financial results for the 12 months ended September 30, 2025. For fiscal 2025, Unisync posted $1.5 million in pre-tax income on $84.5 million in revenue, compared with a $6.6 million pre-tax loss the prior year. The Company recorded net income of $0.3 million ($0.01 per share) versus a net loss of $4.5 million ($0.25 per share) in fiscal 2024. Net income included $0.5 million in unrealized foreign exchange losses. Unisync Corp. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $1.30.

