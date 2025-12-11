Jammu Airport Largely Unaffected By Indigo Disruptions

Jammu Airport director Devender Yadav

Jammu- Flight operations at Jammu Airport have remained stable and minimally affected during the recent IndiGo flight cancellations and delays reported across the country, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Jammu Airport director Devender Yadav said no security issues, medical emergencies, or left-behind baggage cases were reported during the IndiGo flight disruptions.

Flight disruptions in Jammu began on December 3 with the cancellation of an IndiGo flight, followed by four cancellations and six delays on December 4. The worst impact was on December 5, when all 11 flights of the IndiGo were cancelled.

“Despite disruptions at various airports across the country, Jammu Airport remained stable due to strong teamwork and proactive coordination among all agencies. Our priority was to ensure passenger comfort, safety, and clear communication at every step,” he said here.

The flight operations stabilised from December 6, though cancellations continued - three each on December 6, 7 and 8, two on December 9, and one on December 10, he said.

He appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders who worked tirelessly to maintain smooth operations and assist passengers during this challenging period.

“Jammu Airport reaffirms its commitment to delivering a safe, efficient, and passenger-friendly travel experience,” the director said. He said barring some flight cancellations or delays by IndiGo, all other airlines operated normally, with no stranded passengers or aircraft at the airport.

Airport stakeholders, including Airport Authority of India, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), airlines, ground handling teams, service staff and housekeeping personnel, worked in close coordination to ensure smooth facilitation, Yadav said.

He said special assistance was provided to senior citizens, children, pregnant women, and passengers with reduced mobility (PRM).