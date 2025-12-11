Australia Bans Under-16S From Major Social Media Platforms

On Wednesday, December 10, Australia has begun enforcing one of the world's toughest online safety laws, automatically suspending or logging out hundreds of thousands of social media accounts belonging to users under 16. The rule came into effect at midnight on Wednesday, requiring major platforms to activate age-verification systems or face fines of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars.

Under the new framework, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, Reddit, Twitch, and Kick must block access for underage users unless they pass approved age checks. Messaging services like WhatsApp, as well as email platforms, online games, and educational tools, are exempt. Officials say the list of regulated apps may expand as new platforms emerge.

Tech companies have told the government they are using AI-based age estimation, selfie-verification tools, and optional ID checks. Meta has warned the restrictions could push young users toward unregulated online spaces, while X stated that the lockout is“a legal requirement, not our choice.” Digital rights groups have criticized the potential privacy risks and the impact on teenagers' access to online resources.

Reddit has not confirmed whether it will challenge the law in Australia's High Court, but digital rights advocates have urged the government to restore some degree of supervised access for teens. Meanwhile, New Zealand, Denmark, and Malaysia are reviewing the Australian model, and European Union officials have previously expressed interest in similar measures.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese defended the rollout, saying rising concerns about cyberbullying and harmful content justify firm action.“This is a major change,” he said.“Success is in its implementation, and in the national conversation it has sparked.”

Researchers abroad warn that social media use affects teenagers in complex ways. A Florida study involving hundreds of teens found that heavy social media engagement can reduce time for school, family interaction, and recreation, potentially harming emotional development. Experts say the type of online interaction, such as posting vague or distress-related messages, can be more damaging than the number of hours spent online.

The study also found no direct link between teenagers' mental well-being and total time spent on social platforms, suggesting that the nature and context of their activity may be more critical.

As global interest grows, Australia's policy is being closely watched as a test case for whether strict age-based restrictions can effectively protect young users, or simply shift them to less regulated corners of the internet.

