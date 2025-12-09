Ford And Renault Team Up On Electric Vehicles In Europe

Renault Group and Ford Motor Company announced on Tuesday that they have reached an agreement to form a strategic partnership focused on producing electric vehicles in Europe, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Under the agreement, the two automakers plan to develop two Ford-branded electric models built by Renault in France, based on Renault's Ampere platform. The first of these models is expected to hit the market in 2028.

In addition, Ford and Renault have signed a letter of intent to collaborate on the production of European light commercial vehicles, signaling a broader effort to strengthen their presence in the growing electric and commercial vehicle markets.

Industry analysts note that this partnership could significantly accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in Europe, combining Renault's expertise in EV technology with Ford's strong brand presence. Experts also highlight the potential for innovative battery solutions and shared production facilities, which could reduce costs and improve efficiency across both companies.