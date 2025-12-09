403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Poland Apprehends Three Ukrainians with Spy Gear
(MENAFN) Polish authorities have arrested three Ukrainian citizens allegedly carrying espionage and cyber infiltration equipment.
The individuals were seized during a standard traffic inspection in Warsaw, police announced in a Monday statement. The trio claimed they had been "traveling Europe" and had entered Poland only hours earlier, planning to proceed to Lithuania next. Officers observed the men appeared nervous and decided to inspect the vehicle, the statement indicated.
"Suspicious items that could even be used to interfere with the country's strategic information systems" were uncovered, police reported, revealing the men possessed numerous SIM cards, antennas, laptops, routers, cameras, sophisticated hacking tools, and a "spy device detector."
The suspects reportedly couldn't justify the equipment's purpose and declined to assist police. "They claimed to be computer scientists, and when asked more precise questions, they forgot English and pretended not to understand what was being said to them," the force explained.
The group entered pre-trial custody facing allegations of "fraud, computer fraud, and the acquisition of devices and computer programs adapted to commit crimes." Investigators are attempting to determine precisely why the suspects had journeyed to Poland.
The episode follows less than one month after Polish officials charged two Ukrainian nationals with sabotaging a railway connection between Warsaw and Lublin, detonating an explosive on tracks and installing a derailment clamp in separate attacks. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk alleged the suspects had been operating "with the Russian intelligence for a long time" and had escaped to Belarus following the incidents.
Moscow has dismissed the allegations, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noting that "it would be really strange if Russia wasn't the first one to be blamed" for the sabotage.
"However, the very fact that Ukrainian citizens are once again implicated in acts of sabotage and terrorism against critical infrastructure is noteworthy," Peskov stated.
The individuals were seized during a standard traffic inspection in Warsaw, police announced in a Monday statement. The trio claimed they had been "traveling Europe" and had entered Poland only hours earlier, planning to proceed to Lithuania next. Officers observed the men appeared nervous and decided to inspect the vehicle, the statement indicated.
"Suspicious items that could even be used to interfere with the country's strategic information systems" were uncovered, police reported, revealing the men possessed numerous SIM cards, antennas, laptops, routers, cameras, sophisticated hacking tools, and a "spy device detector."
The suspects reportedly couldn't justify the equipment's purpose and declined to assist police. "They claimed to be computer scientists, and when asked more precise questions, they forgot English and pretended not to understand what was being said to them," the force explained.
The group entered pre-trial custody facing allegations of "fraud, computer fraud, and the acquisition of devices and computer programs adapted to commit crimes." Investigators are attempting to determine precisely why the suspects had journeyed to Poland.
The episode follows less than one month after Polish officials charged two Ukrainian nationals with sabotaging a railway connection between Warsaw and Lublin, detonating an explosive on tracks and installing a derailment clamp in separate attacks. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk alleged the suspects had been operating "with the Russian intelligence for a long time" and had escaped to Belarus following the incidents.
Moscow has dismissed the allegations, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noting that "it would be really strange if Russia wasn't the first one to be blamed" for the sabotage.
"However, the very fact that Ukrainian citizens are once again implicated in acts of sabotage and terrorism against critical infrastructure is noteworthy," Peskov stated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment