Drone Battery Explosion Triggers Deadly Fire in Jakarta
(MENAFN) A suspected drone battery blast followed by a fire at a seven-story office complex in Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital, resulted in at least 22 fatalities, including 15 women, on Tuesday, reported local media.
Central Jakarta police chief Susatyo Purnomo Condro confirmed that 22 bodies had been recovered so far, comprising seven men and 15 women, according to a news agency.
"The victims were trapped in the seven-story building when the fire broke out this afternoon," Susatyo stated, as cited by a media outlet.
Earlier reports indicated that authorities continued searching the building, focusing particularly on the sixth floor, which remained "particularly challenging" to access.
Officials feared that more people might still be trapped inside.
A news agency reported that the site was likely the "office of an Indonesian subsidiary of Japanese company Terra Drone Corp," which provides drone-based services such as measurement and agriculture across Southeast Asia.
According to the media outlet, the fire is thought to have started after a drone battery exploded, rapidly engulfing most of the building. Emergency personnel evacuated victims who had fled to the rooftop for safety.
