Sahel states threaten action against airspace violations
(MENAFN) The Confederation of Sahel States (AES) has warned that it will take action to neutralize any aircraft that violates its airspace, following reports of an incident involving a Nigerian military plane, according to reports.
The AES said on Monday that a Nigerian Air Force C-130 aircraft made an emergency landing in Burkina Faso. Investigations by Burkinabe authorities indicated that the landing was not authorized. The confederation condemned the incident as “an unfriendly act, regardless of international law and international civil/military aviation rules,” and emphasized that its air defense forces are empowered to “neutralize all aircraft that would violate the confederal airspace.”
The AES was formed on July 6, 2024, by Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, following the adoption of the Liptako-Gourma Charter, which established the Alliance of Sahel States in September 2023.
The confederation has since taken steps to redefine its international posture, including withdrawing from both the Economic Community of West African States and the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF).
