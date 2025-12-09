403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Intensifying Sanctions Boost Ukraine’s Position Before Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Russia is starting to experience the effects of Western sanctions, French President Emmanuel Macron indicated on Monday, asserting that rising economic strain is reinforcing Ukraine as pivotal peace discussions commence in London.
Standing alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prior to the session—set to also involve British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz—Macron emphasized that restrictions implemented in recent months by the EU and the United States are now substantially influencing Russia’s economic stability.
He stated: “The fact that Ukraine is resisting in this war, and the fact that the Russian economy is starting to suffer, especially after our latest sanctions and the US sanctions, is important.”
Macron noted that this mounting pressure is generating momentum for more unified diplomatic efforts.
He continued: “The main issue now is convergence between European, Ukrainian and US positions to finalize these peace negotiations under acceptable conditions for Ukraine, for the Europeans and for collective security.”
Starmer, who is hosting the discussions, affirmed that Europe’s posture remains consistent. He declared: “We stand with Ukraine. If there is to be a ceasefire, it must be a just and lasting ceasefire,” adding that the principles behind European backing “have held for a very, very long time.”
Merz commented that the result of the negotiations “remains open,” while cautioning that Europe must maintain a resolute stance.
Standing alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prior to the session—set to also involve British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz—Macron emphasized that restrictions implemented in recent months by the EU and the United States are now substantially influencing Russia’s economic stability.
He stated: “The fact that Ukraine is resisting in this war, and the fact that the Russian economy is starting to suffer, especially after our latest sanctions and the US sanctions, is important.”
Macron noted that this mounting pressure is generating momentum for more unified diplomatic efforts.
He continued: “The main issue now is convergence between European, Ukrainian and US positions to finalize these peace negotiations under acceptable conditions for Ukraine, for the Europeans and for collective security.”
Starmer, who is hosting the discussions, affirmed that Europe’s posture remains consistent. He declared: “We stand with Ukraine. If there is to be a ceasefire, it must be a just and lasting ceasefire,” adding that the principles behind European backing “have held for a very, very long time.”
Merz commented that the result of the negotiations “remains open,” while cautioning that Europe must maintain a resolute stance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment