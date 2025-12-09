Wedding Style Goals: The Ultimate Style Icon Vijay Deverakonda's Must-Try Indian Outfits

Male ethnic wear has been reinvented by Vijay Deverakonda, who mixes traditional shapes with current cutting and attitude. This Wedding Season take cues from Vijay Deverakonda: The Ultimate Style Icon's Guide to Mastering Indian Wear

Vijay Deverakonda has redefined men's ethnic fashion, seamlessly blending traditional silhouettes with contemporary cuts and modern swagger. From majestic sherwanis to edgy drapes, his sartorial choices offer a masterclass in dressing for festive occasions, weddings, or any event where you want to make a bold, stylish statement.

Here is a breakdown of his most captivating Indian wear looks, showcasing why he's the true Rowdy in fashion.

This is a simple, effective colour-block fusion. A solid black kurta and trousers serve as a streamlined base, allowing the deep burgundy/maroon blazer to be the focus. The black V-neck kurta and the slightly longer line of the blazer create a flattering, elongating effect. This look is a fantastic blueprint for those who want to incorporate a jacket into their ethnic wear without opting for a heavy sherwani.

This is the ultimate Indo-Western fusion. The deep navy blue jacket features sharp, asymmetric panelling and a contrasting black belt, giving it a modern, almost military-inspired structure.

The jacket is layered over a long, straight-cut kurta and finished with tailored black trousers and classic loafers, making it a sleek, powerful, and comfortable choice that eschews traditional volume for sharp lines.

This look emphasises regal contrast through its rich, solid black velvet or suede-like fabric, which is highlighted by minimal gold embroidery on the collar and a striking motif on the chest. The gold buttons add a pop of luxury.

Paired with fitted churidar trousers and formal brown dress shoes, this Bandhgala offers a classic silhouette with high-impact elegance, perfect for a grand event.

The beauty here lies in the texture and layering. A simple, crisp white kurta-pyjama set is elevated by a heavily embroidered and mirrored shawl/dupatta draped over the shoulder. This look proves that accessories can transform simplicity into grandeur.

The clean, relaxed fit is comfortable, while the intricate mirror work on the shawl ensures it remains a showstopper.

This is Deverakonda at his most experimental. The outfit features an asymmetrical, layered kurta/dhoti pant with a distinctive fringe detail at the hem, creating an artistic, deconstructed drape. It's paired with a blush or light tan textured blazer with a shawl collar, bridging the gap between a formal suit and traditional attire.

The look is grounded by elegant leather loafers, making it a masterpiece of unconventional elegance.

The intricate tone-on-tone embroidery of the sherwani contrasts beautifully with the layered churidar bottoms, creating a monochromatic yet rich texture. The full-length, structured cut of the sherwani jacket adds immediate height and a commanding presence.

Finishing the look with contemporary sunglasses and sandals is the quintessential "Rowdy" move, blending tradition with a modern, unapologetic edge.

This look champions relaxed sophistication textured, off-white *Bandi (Nehru jacket) is worn over a subtle-toned kurta, but the standout piece is the modern, draped dhoti pant.

The full, voluminous drape offers a fresh take on the classic dhoti, providing comfort and high style. It's a perfect example of how to wear traditional wear with a relaxed, vacation-ready feel.