Indonesia Repatriates Two Dutch Drug Convicts Under Agreement
(MENAFN) Indonesia has sent back two Dutch citizens convicted of drug trafficking after reaching an agreement with the Netherlands, according to reports from state media.
I Nyoman Gede Surya Mataram, Indonesia’s deputy minister for immigration and correctional coordination, stated late Monday that the transfer process resulted from close collaboration between the two nations, as reported by a state-run news agency.
This move follows a Practical Arrangement agreement on repatriation that Indonesia and the Netherlands finalized earlier this month.
"The governments of Indonesia and the Netherlands have reached a Practical Arrangement agreement for the repatriation of two Dutch nationals convicted in narcotics cases, one named Siegfried Mets, who is sentenced to death, and the other, Ali Tokman, who is sentenced to life imprisonment," said the Indonesian deputy minister.
Siegfried Mets, 74, had been on death row after being sentenced in 2008 for smuggling 600,000 ecstasy tablets.
Meanwhile, Ali Tokman received a life sentence after being apprehended in 2014 at Surabaya's Juanda International Airport, where police discovered 6 kilograms of drugs in his luggage.
