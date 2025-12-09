403
Trump allows Nvidia to export H200 AI chips to China
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced on Monday a new policy permitting Nvidia to export its H200 artificial intelligence chips to certain vetted buyers in China and select other nations.
According to reports, he said he had already notified Chinese President Xi Jinping of the shift and that Xi reacted positively.
Trump stated on his social media platform that "$25% will be paid to the United States of America. This policy will support American Jobs, strengthen U.S. Manufacturing, and benefit American Taxpayers." He sharply criticized the earlier export restrictions introduced under the previous administration, claiming they forced US companies to create “billions of dollars” worth of weakened, undesirable versions of their chips, which he argued stifled progress and harmed the workforce. "That Era is over" he said.
The president stressed that the new approach would not permit foreign access to Nvidia’s most cutting-edge US technology, noting that the Blackwell line and the coming Rubin architecture are “neither of which are part of this deal.”
Trump also indicated that the Commerce Department is wrapping up the policy’s technical details and that comparable approval systems will apply to AMD, Intel, and other major US semiconductor manufacturers.
