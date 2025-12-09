403
Hungary’s FM labels Turkey as reliable, fair transit partner
(MENAFN) Hungary’s foreign minister emphasized on Monday that Türkiye plays a vital role in Europe’s energy stability, describing the country as a “reliable and fair transit partner” in the movement of essential resources. According to reports, his remarks underscored Ankara’s strategic position in protecting the flow of energy to the continent.
Posting on a major social media platform, he noted that he had arrived in Istanbul alongside Hungary’s prime minister and several senior officials. Their visit coincided with the inaugural session of the Türkiye-Hungary Joint Consultation Mechanism, which brought together top representatives from foreign affairs, defense, national security, and the defense industry.
The minister highlighted that the two nations “stand together” in urging negotiations to bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine. He also pointed out that both sides “condemn attacks against energy supply routes,” whether such incidents involve oil infrastructure in Russia or ships navigating the Black Sea.
Reiterating Türkiye’s importance, he stated, "Türkiye is a reliable and fair transit partner. This year, around 8 billion cubic meters of gas will reach Hungary through the TurkStream pipeline."
The meeting took place on the same day Türkiye and Hungary finalized a broad set of agreements covering areas such as aviation, security, technological development, cultural programs, and educational cooperation, all aimed at strengthening their bilateral relationship.
