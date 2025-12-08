Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan Unveils New Goals For Expanding Nation's Manufacturing Sector

2025-12-08 10:05:04
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 9. Kazakhstan plans to increase the share of its manufacturing sector to 15 percent of GDP by 2030 and to 18–20 percent by 2035, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov announced at a government meeting, Trend reports.

He noted that achieving this target is realistic, as the country possesses all the necessary resources, including raw materials, energy, advantageous geographic positioning, and a young, well-educated workforce.

According to Bektenov, manufacturing output has grown by almost one-third over the past five years. During this period, dozens of new enterprises have been launched, including projects involving major global companies such as Kia, Sinopec, John Deere, and Claas.

Meanwhile, Bektenov underlined that exports of processed goods exceeded $23 billion last year, comprising not only metals but also machinery, chemicals, and food products.

Trend News Agency

