Kazakhstan Unveils New Goals For Expanding Nation's Manufacturing Sector
He noted that achieving this target is realistic, as the country possesses all the necessary resources, including raw materials, energy, advantageous geographic positioning, and a young, well-educated workforce.
According to Bektenov, manufacturing output has grown by almost one-third over the past five years. During this period, dozens of new enterprises have been launched, including projects involving major global companies such as Kia, Sinopec, John Deere, and Claas.
Meanwhile, Bektenov underlined that exports of processed goods exceeded $23 billion last year, comprising not only metals but also machinery, chemicals, and food products.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment