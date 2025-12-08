403
India Autism Center Signs Mou With Ruskin Mill Trust To Elevate Neurodiversity Care & Education In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 8th December 2025: India Autism Center (IAC), a pioneering non-profit organisation dedicated to building an inclusive, world-class ecosystem for autistic individuals and those with related disabilities, has entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ruskin Mill Trust from Nailsworth, England on November 25, 2025. The partnership will lead to stronger long-term collaboration in increasing educational, developmental, and therapeutic access for neurodiverse individuals, along with enhancing skills training and employability pathways.
Under the new partnership IAC and Ruskin Mill Trust will engage in extensive knowledge sharing on the best educational and developmental support practices around the world. This would comprise sharing research reports, case studies, and operational frameworks that allow both organizations to refine and raise the bar for the services provided.
A key component of the MoU is the joint development of specialised vocational training programmes focused on life skills and workplace readiness. These initiatives are intended to significantly improve employability outcomes for neurodiverse individuals. The partnership will also facilitate access to shared data, resources and emerging technologies, strengthening the ability of both organisations to innovate and enhance support systems for the communities they serve.
Speaking on the collaboration, Mr. Jaishankar Natarajan, Chief Executive Officer and Director, India Autism Center, said, "By joining hands with Ruskin Mill Trust, we aim to integrate international expertise and evidence-based methodologies into our programmes. This collaboration will open new avenues for training, therapeutic tools and developmental support, benefiting neurodiverse individuals and their families."
While Keith Griffiths, Academic Director of Ruskin Mill Centre for Practice & Hiram Education and Research Team said, "Ruskin Mill is delighted to be able to sign an MoU with the IAC. We very much look forward to an exciting and productive collaboration that puts young people with Autism and their families at the centre. The Ruskin Mill Trust brings 40-years' experience of working with young adults on the spectrum. We are delighted with this new relationship."
Through this strategic alliance, India Autism Center and Ruskin Mill Trust seek to build robust structural capacities, expand service offerings for neurodiverse persons and create sustainable pathways that improve quality of life, learning outcomes and long-term independence.
About India Autism Center:
IAC is a first of its kind not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating a world-class ecosystem for individuals with autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions. With a cross - curricular approach, IAC operates through its five core pillars: Clinical Services, Residential Care, Research, Training Academy, and Community Inclusion.
About Ruskin Mill Trust:
Ruskin Mill Trust is a UK-based charity providing therapeutic education and care for individuals with learning differences through its unique Practical Skills Therapeutic Education (PSTE) approach. With centres across England, Wales and Scotland, it blends craft, land-based work, therapy and life-skills training to help individuals build confidence, independence and meaningful community participation.
