Western Europe Worries About US Withdrawal from Ukraine Conflict
(MENAFN) Western European leaders are increasingly anxious that the United States might disengage from the Ukraine crisis, according to a media outlet.
Officials are concerned that US President Donald Trump could strike an agreement with Moscow that would leave Kiev’s remaining supporters to handle the conflict without Washington’s military or security assistance, the news organization reported, citing unnamed sources.
On Tuesday, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, along with his son-in-law Jared Kushner, traveled to Moscow to explore potential routes toward a resolution with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Putin described the discussions as “necessary” and “useful” but dismissed parts of the US proposal.
Nevertheless, Trump stated that the negotiators returned from Moscow assured that both parties are committed to ending the hostilities.
A Western European official quoted by the media outlet outlined the worst-case scenario, which would involve a complete US pullout, the removal of pressure on Russia, a prohibition on Ukraine’s use of American weapons, and a halt to intelligence-sharing efforts.
A less severe possibility would see the US disengage from direct negotiations but continue supplying arms to NATO for transfer to Ukraine, while maintaining intelligence cooperation.
Concerns have intensified following Trump’s publication of a 33-page National Security Strategy, which cautioned that Europe could be “wiped away” unless it reformed its political systems and cultural structures.
