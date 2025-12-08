Allscale Raises $5M Seed Led By Yzi Labs To Build World's First Self-Custody Stablecoin Neobank

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllScale (allscale), the pioneering self-custody financial platform for global microbusinesses, today announced the completion of a $5 million Seed round led by YZi Labs (through EASY Residency Season 2), Informed Ventures, and Generative Ventures, with participation from other prominent institutional investors. The company is also an official ecosystem partner of BNB Chain.





Building the "Super Individual" Economy with a Veteran Team

AllScale is defining a new category of digital finance: a platform where anyone from anywhere can send or receive stablecoin payments in minutes without a traditional bank account or complex crypto keys. The company's mission is to provide the underlying payment infrastructure for the next generation of "super individuals" and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

The company was founded by a team of veterans with deep expertise in distributed systems, compliance, payments, and growth. AllScale's founding members bring extensive experience from Binance, OKX, Kraken, Block, Capital One, TikTok, Amazon, Dell, HP, and more. The company is also backed by early investors including Amber Group and Draper Dragon. Their shared vision is to build financial tools that match the speed, accessibility, and scalability of the AI era.

"Our investment is driven by early indicators of strong product-market fit, supported by organic traction and solid retention metrics," stated YZi Labs in its announcement regarding the EASY Residency Season 2 cohort. "AllScale is well-positioned to capture market share by combining the speed and transparency of stablecoins with a user experience aligned to the operational and compliance needs of modern businesses."

Serving Global Microbusinesses as a Non-Custodial Platform

Existing traditional payment platforms often impose high fees, long settlement times, and strict account reviews that exclude crypto-native or cross-border companies. AllScale addresses these challenges through proprietary infrastructure that enables instant stablecoin transactions, secure self-custody wallets, and professional invoicing tools.

By leveraging account abstraction and LLM-enabled financial copilots, AllScale empowers SMBs to access stablecoin-based invoicing, checkout, and payouts across borders. The goal is to make blockchain technology invisible, helping businesses complete the "last mile" of stablecoin adoption seamlessly.

"We believe stablecoins unlock new borderless financial services for SMBs, the world's most underserved segment," noted David Yin, Partner at Informed Ventures. "A stablecoin-powered non-custodial neobank finally gives these SMBs the speed, control, and access to advanced financial products that were previously reserved for large enterprises. AllScale has the right team and experience to deliver this."

A New Financial Layer for the AI and Freelance Economy

With over 1.4 billion adults still unbanked and millions of freelancers facing payment barriers, AllScale provides a critical solution for cross-border income and commercial activity. The platform has already established partnerships with Africa's leading freelancer communities, and plans to expand to Latin America next quarter.

AllScale's approach combines blockchain transparency with a consumer-friendly interface. Its passkey-based wallet eliminates the complexity of seed phrases while maintaining full user control. Furthermore, its multi-chain "paymaster" sponsorship architecture ensures low latency and zero gas costs for global transactions. AllScale's wallet is currently integrated into BNB Chain and other high-efficiency Layer 2 networks.

"AllScale is redefining the standard for crypto-native banking, demonstrating a rare depth of technical excellence and regulatory clarity," said Will Wang, Partner at Generative Ventures. "We're excited to partner with the team as they bring the next generation of digital banking to a global audience."

About AllScale

AllScale is a self-custody stablecoin neobank enabling instant, secure, and borderless payments for global microbusinesses including content creators and freelancers. By using account abstraction and LLM-enabled financial copilots, AllScale empowers SMBs to access stablecoin-based invoicing, checkout, and payout across borders.

Useful links

Website:

X:

LinkedIn:

CONTACT: Media contact Leo Wang Director at AllScale...