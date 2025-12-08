403
Thailand, Cambodia clash over ceasefire violations
(MENAFN) Airstrikes were carried out by Thailand in Cambodia on Monday, as the two Southeast Asian nations blamed each other for breaches of a US-mediated ceasefire.
The tensions trace back to a long-standing border dispute that escalated into armed conflict in July, lasting five days before a truce was brokered by US officials.
The Royal Thai Army reported that clashes reignited on Sunday, accusing Cambodian troops of firing on Thai soldiers in eastern Ubon Ratchathani province. One Thai soldier was killed and four were injured, after which Thai forces came under artillery and drone attacks at Anupong Base.
Royal Thai Air Force spokesperson Air Marshal Jackkrit Thammavichai said F-16 fighter jets were deployed “to reduce Cambodia’s military capabilities to the minimum level necessary to safeguard national security and protect civilians.”
Responding to the Thai claims, Cambodian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Lieutenant General Maly Socheata asserted that Thai troops had launched multiple attacks on Cambodian positions with small arms, mortars, and tanks. “The Thai side also falsely accused Cambodia without any basis, despite the fact that Cambodian forces did not retaliate at all,” she said, denying reports of a Cambodian military buildup along the border.
The border dispute dates back to colonial-era demarcations made by France, which ruled Cambodia until 1953. The July fighting left dozens dead and forced over 200,000 people on both sides to flee their homes.
