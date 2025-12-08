403
US Envoy celebrates Damascus heroic achievements since Assad’s fall
(MENAFN) The US Special Envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, described Syria’s achievements over the past year as both “epic” and “heroic,” following the December 2024 ouster of the Bashar Assad regime, according to reports.
“It's heroic and epic what they've done in what will be one year and a couple of days,” Barrack said during a panel at the Doha Forum in Qatar’s capital.
Since Assad’s departure, the new administration under President Ahmad al-Sharaa has pursued political and economic reforms, worked to foster social cohesion, and expanded engagement with regional and international partners.
“What we all have to do is help them entitle them and encourage them and allow them to form the kind of government and inclusive regime that they, the Syrians, would like to do,” Barrack said, urging support without imposing Western expectations that could hinder Syria’s internal stability.
“Since Sykes-Picot, almost every decision that the West has imposed on the region rather than letting the region evolve itself has been a mistake,” he added. “Every time we step in, whether it's Libya, Iraq, all of the places that we've been to try and create a colonized mandate, it has not been very successful. We end up with paralysis.”
Barrack emphasized that addressing the Syrian-Israeli border situation is “a process” requiring “baby steps.” He also praised Türkiye and Qatar for their efforts in securing a ceasefire in Gaza, noting, “If Türkiye didn't step in alongside, who was also criticized for having a dialogue with Hamas, we would not be where we are today.”
