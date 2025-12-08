AI Won't Transform Mobility Without Unprecedented Collaboration, Study Reveals

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Artificial intelligence is quietly reshaping global transportation systems, but most deployments remain isolated pilots that haven't achieved scale – and the gap between AI's promise and its execution is widening, according to a landmark study launched today at

The report identifies a critical dynamic reshaping the industry: AI doesn't simply replicate human intelligence – it excels dramatically in some functions while failing unpredictably in others. This "jagged frontier" creates both opportunity and risk in safety-critical transportation systems.

"The industry sees enormous opportunity – but also fragmentation," said John Moavenzadeh, Executive Director of the MIT Mobility Initiative. "Our study reveals a paradox: the bigger the potential for AI to deliver safe, clean, and inclusive mobility, the tougher the execution becomes. Delivering on this promise will require governments, regulators, operators, and technology leaders to collaborate across borders and share a common vision of impact, safety, and trust."

AI adoption remains fragmented: Most applications across network planning, autonomous driving, demand simulation, and crowd monitoring are pilots, not scaled systems

System-level coordination delivers exponential value: AI's potential increases dramatically when deployed across entire systems – optimizing fleets, infrastructure, energy use, and passenger flows simultaneously – but requires unprecedented public-private cooperation

Human-AI pairing is safety-critical: In some applications, combining AI with human operators makes systems safer. In others, human intervention actually reduces reliability. Understanding this balance is now a strategic imperative The execution gap is widening: Without shared data infrastructure, interoperable standards, and coherent governance frameworks, regions risk fragmenting into competing and potentially incompatible AI futures

The study confirms that many of the highest-impact applications – including autonomous fleets, adaptive traffic control, and automated enforcement – sit closest to the jagged frontier.

"Cities are waking up to the reality that AI isn't just a smarter algorithm – it changes how humans and machines share control," said Dr. Christian Gasparic, Partner at Kearney and Global Head of the Kearney Advanced Mobility Institute. "Getting that balance right is now a strategic, safety-critical decision that will define which cities succeed in building the next generation of mobility systems."

Kristin White, Head of Transportation Strategy and Partnerships at Google Public Sector, who contributed to the report, added:“Public mission and placing humans at the center of problem solving is critical for AI to be successful, to scale, and to achieve a safer and more resilient transportation system.”

“AI is already supporting our agenda of satisfied customers by providing safe, reliable and clean railway and bus services in Germany and beyond, and this study shows its greatest value comes when solutions scale across entire mobility systems," said Dr. Axel Sondermann, Executive Director at Deutsche Bahn. "But unlocking AI's full potential will require shared standards and collaboration across the industry. We're committed to that collective effort to create better, more resilient mobility for all.”

The report warns that progress now depends less on isolated innovation and more on ecosystem execution. Without coordination among public agencies, private operators, and technology providers, the promise of AI-powered mobility – safer streets, cleaner air, and more equitable access – may remain unrealized.

"We are proud to launch this unprecedented research on Artificial Intelligence at CoMotion GLOBAL in Riyadh," said John Rossant, Founder & CEO of CoMotion. "If the world wants clean, inclusive, and safe transportation systems, the next leap won't come from individual breakthroughs; it will come from collaboration. Our role is to bring governments, operators, technologists, and cities together so this future can be built, not just imagined."

About CoMotion

CoMotion is the world's leading platform where the most influential leaders, companies, startups, and policymakers meet to shape the future of mobility. With flagship events in Riyadh, Los Angeles, and Miami, CoMotion fosters meaningful dialogue and catalyzes investments that advance sustainable and equitable transportation worldwide.

For more information, visit .

About Kearney Advanced Mobility Institute

Kearney Advanced Mobility Institute (KAMI) is part of Kearney's Foresight network, helping companies, governments, and nonprofits implement innovative mobility solutions. They work across the entire mobility ecosystem to modernize and improve transportation with a uniquely data-driven approach.

About MIT Mobility Initiative

The MIT Mobility Initiative brings together departments and institutions across MIT in a global platform to accelerate the development of safe, clean, and inclusive mobility systems.

