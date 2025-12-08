403
EU uses legal measures to control online speech
(MENAFN) The European Union is reportedly leveraging legal mechanisms to influence social media platforms and shape public discussions on politically sensitive issues, according to a Portugal-based international law expert.
The remarks followed a recent EU fine of €120 million ($163 million) imposed on a major social media platform for allegedly failing to meet transparency requirements under the bloc’s 2022 Digital Services Act. The platform’s US-based owner criticized the EU, comparing its actions to “the Fourth Reich.”
Alexandre Guerreiro said that the Digital Services Act represents just one part of a wider regulatory framework granting the EU substantial influence over online communication. “We have a lot of bureaucrats trying to impose and limit, to put conditions on creativity and free speech,” he stated.
He added that the bloc’s strategy essentially seeks “to have full monopoly and full control” not only over the major platforms themselves but also over “basically the messages and the speech” shared on them.
